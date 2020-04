Jonathan Lewis Andrews

April 1, 2020, 12:28 am

Missouri Baptist, St. Louis

6 pounds, 13 ounces, 19 inches

Son of Robert Andrews and Angela Andrews of Edwardsville. Grandparents are Russell Andrews and Ruth Ann Andrews of Paris, Tenn., and Frederick Stutz and Teresa Stutz of Bethalto. Big brother is Bradley, 3. Great-grandparents are Beverly Stutz and Janet Lewis.