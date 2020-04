Kamilah Avagail Bey

March 10, 2020, 12:55 pm

Alton Memorial Hospital

8 pounds, 15 ounces, 18.5 inches

Daughter of Isaiah Bey of St. Louis and Andrea Lucas of East Alton. Grandparents are Eugene Lewis of St. Louis, Rosemary Dulaney of Florissant, Mo., the late Cardill Butler and Cynthia Butler of Alton. Big brothers are Ahlijah Lucas, 8; and Devontey Lewis, 27; big sisters are Alexis Lewis, 22; and Shadale Lewis, 24.