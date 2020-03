Klynn-Jo Marie Redmon

March 9, 2020, 1:17 pm

Alton Memorial Hospital

9 lbs, 8 oz, 19.5 inches

Daughter of Kenneth Adam Redmon Jr. and Brandi Redmon of Cottage Hills. Grandparents are Raquel Droege Redmon of Cottage Hills and the late Deborah Brookshire. Big brothers are Arron Adair Jr., 16, and Alvin Redmon, 2; big sister is Kyli Collman, 11.