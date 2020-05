} //// Konnor Hayden Kamp

February 27, 2020, 8:07 am

9 pounds, 20 inches

Mercy Hospital, St. Louis

Son of Greg Kamp and Meghan Kamp of East Alton. Grandparents are Paul Kamp and Sherry Kamp of East Alton, Mark Kelly and Patty Kelly of Godfrey, and Julie Wiemers and Jeff Wiemers of Bethalto. Great-grandparents are Rich and Gerda Eickleberry of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Rosemary Bechtold of Godfrey. Big sister is McKenna, 2.