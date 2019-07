Maverick Ian Ewin

July 16, 2019, 12:19 pm

7 lbs, 11 oz, 18.5 inches

Alton Memorial Hospital

Son of James Ewin and Jacki Ewin of Brighton. Grandparents are Gary Ewin of Gillespie, Cindy Ewin of Gillespie, the late Roger Grissom, and Mechelle Grissom of Cottage Hills. Big sisters are Mia Grissom, 13; Addie Ewin, 13; and Charlotte Ewin, 1.