Maxwell Henry Klunk

Oct. 11, 2019, 7:58 am

7 pounds, 2 ounces, 20 inches

Alton Memorial Hospital

Son of Garrett Klunk and Julia Klunk of Alton. Grandparents are Bill Klunk and Cindy Klunk of Brighton and James Entrikin and Cindy Entrikin of Dow. Big sister is Hallie Regan, 3.