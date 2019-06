Remington Lee Jones

May 12, 2019, 8:46 am

7 lbs, 6 oz, 20 inches

Anderson Hospital in Maryville

Son of Jared Jones and Racheal Jones of Bethalto. Grandparents are Lester Jones and Kathy Jones of Melbourne, Fla., and Mike Cassens and Joannie Cassens of Grafton. Big brother is Jace, 2.