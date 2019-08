Riley James Watt

June 10, 2019, 10:04 am

8 lbs, 11 oz, 20 inches

Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Md.

Son of Charles (CJ) Watt and Ali Watt of Annapolis, Md. Grandparents are Walter (Quincy) Watt and Danette Watt of Alton and John Dawson and Karon Dawson of Kiama in New South Wales, Australia. Big sister is Reagan Grace Watt, 3