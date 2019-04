Scarlett Reed Chomko

March 22, 2019, 7:31 a.m.

6 lbs, 2 oz, 18 1/2 inches

Anderson Hospital

Daughter of Savanna Stabenow and Luke Chomko. Maternal grandparents are Steven and Merri Stabenow of East Alton; paternal grandparents are John and Robin Chomko of Collinsville