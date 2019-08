Zachary David Hamlin

June 21, 2019, 5:29 pm

7 lbs, 6 oz, 19 inches

Alton Memorial Hospital

Son of Joshua Hamlin and Kristin Bateman of Alton. Grandparents are Brad Hamlin and Vicki Hamlin of Godfrey, Jim Bateman and Rhonda Bateman of Lake St. Louis, Mo., and Dana Painter of Jerseyville. Big brother is Bradlee Hamlin.