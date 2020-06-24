Book sale will adhere to virus prevention recommendations

St. Andrew’s Book Fair organizers will hold an outdoor book sale from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 3 on the lawn and parking lot at the back of the church, 406 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville.

In addition to the outdoor books, there will also be books in Pearson Hall. This limited book sale includes thousands of titles in the categories of mass market paperbacks fiction, children’s, cookbooks and gardening. Rain date for the sale is July 4.

Holding a book sale in the COVID-19 era is a challenge, but all tables will be socially distanced and both customers and volunteers will be required to wear masks. Hand sanitizer and wipes will be available. To limit exposure, all books available for sale will be priced at 50 cents each for quick checkouts. Customers with exact change can drop payment into a box so no interaction with a cashier is needed.

It has been a difficult spring for the St. Andrew’s Book Fair. In addition to the cancellation of the Spring Book Fair because of COVID-19, a broken water pipe in the book room on April 30 resulted in the loss of hundreds of books being prepared for the sale. Despite that loss, there is no shortage of books for the July sale.

Thousands of books have arrived since the Winter Book Fair in February, so the church has scheduled the outdoor sale to reduce inventory. Normally, there are many local nonprofits where over-stock can be donated, but with most organizations closed due to COVID, those options are not available.

The usual Summer Book Fair will be held as previously scheduled on Aug. 7-8, but with COVID-19 considerations it will look very different. The fairs are normally indoors and often crowded, but the August sale will be by appointment only to limit the number of shoppers at any one time and it will have extended days and hours to accommodate all those interested in purchasing books. Details will be released after the July sale.

Because of exceptionally high inventory, St. Andrew’s is unable to accept additional book donations until after Aug. 15.

For more information, call Mike and Cindy Reinhardt at (618) 656-1294.

