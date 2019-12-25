Bristow helps Santa spread holiday cheer

× Expand State Rep. Monica Bristow and Rosetta Brown help Santa hand out treats to children at St. Francis Daycare at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton on Monday.

To help spread Christmas cheer in the community, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) teamed up with Santa Claus to share stockings of goodies at local daycares.

“Christmas is a special time for me and my family, and I wanted to share some holiday cheer with some of the kids in my district,” Bristow said. “Every child deserves to have a special Christmas, and I was happy to help Santa make the holidays a little extra special this year for these kids.”

Two days before Christmas, Bristow spent the afternoon traveling to local daycares to hand out stockings of treats to the kids. Bristow joined Abe Lee Barham to deliver the stockings. In addition to donating holiday treats, Bristow regularly reads at daycares and helped other organizations, such as Riverbend Family Ministries and Salvation Army, with their annual holiday service projects.

“I am proud to be part of a giving and compassionate community willing to step up and help our children and those in need,” Bristow said. “I hope everyone is able to have a safe and merry Christmas and holiday season with their loved ones this year.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter