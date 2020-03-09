Celebrate Recovery provides help for addiction

× Expand Marc Lane Join Celebrate Recovery - Wood River, Celebrate Recovery - Granite City, and Celebrate Recovery - Alton as we join forces with member/partners from Drug Free Alton Coalition, and Partnership for Drug-Free Communities to reach our communities.

Did you know that there are at least three ways we can celebrate recovery? The first begins even before we experience our sobriety. By looking forward and seeing what life was meant to be without addiction, we are taking that first step to recovery. Second, we recognize the fact that tomorrow’s change starts with today’s step in the right direction. Third, we take that step of faith today.

Celebrate Recovery is:

• A safe place to share

• A refuge

• A place of belonging

• A place to care for others and be cared for

• A place where respect is given

• A place where confidentiality is highly regarded

• A place to learn

• A place to demonstrate genuine love

• A place to grow and become strong again

• A place for progress

• A place where you can take off your mask and allow others to know who you are

For more information, call (618) 463-2407 and ask to speak to a CR Recovery coach.

