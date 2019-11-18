Celebrating human rights

Third Judicial Circuit Court Judge Sarah Smith joined Shipman Northern Lights Unit President Kathie Sproull, Vice President Vicki Young, Greater Alton President Pat Freeman, CWU-IL South Area coordinator Minister Joyce Elliott and Shirley Scott, Alton Unit vice president/ecumenical service coordinator, for the annual human rights celebration Nov. 15 at St. James Baptist Church. Smith and Elliott served as speakers to bring awareness to those in attendance to know their rights and become advocates to help others. Each person in attendance received “The Story of Human Rights” booklet. Steve Pegram of Dow was honored as Human Rights Service Award recipient for his untiring volunteer services of his GOT FAITH? Ministries in Jersey and surrounding counties. The theme for the event was The Time is Now: UNITE to Serve! This was a first-time successful effort of the two units uniting in celebration services. For more information about Church Women United of Illinois, call Joyce Elliott at (618) 462-7015.

