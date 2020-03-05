Celebrating suffrage

× Expand photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services

In recognition of Women’s History Month, the L&C Diversity Council on March 4 honored the anniversary of women’s suffrage with Untrammelled Womanhood: A Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Women Getting the Right to Vote. The event included a presentation by History Professor Kelly Obernuefemann and a performance by the L&C Concert Choir, led by Music Professor Susan Parton Stanard. The event was funded through the National Endowment for the Humanities. For information about history courses at L&C, contact Obernuefemann at kobernue@lc.edu or call (618) 468-4767.

