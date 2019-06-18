Chaperones to a star: Alton dealership drives Blues superfan in parade

× 1 of 2 Expand Tracy Bellitto, far right, drove Laila and her family in the parade in a white Mustang convertible, courtesy of Roberts Motors in Alton. × 2 of 2 Expand The Mustang waits to cart 11-year-old Laila Anderson in the victory parade for the Stanley Cup champions. Prev Next

Last Saturday's parade was about the St. Louis Blues, no doubt.

But if there was an opening act, Laila Anderson definitely fit the bill.

Laila Anderson, left, poses with Tonya Roberts, who accompanied Laila during last Saturday's victory parade for the St. Louis Blues.

The little girl who was on the ice moments after the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, celebrating with her team, was also the star attraction at the beginning of the procession and rally held in St. Louis to recognize that victory.

"At first we were told it was just Laila and her mom that would be riding with us, but when the time came, her whole family showed up, with Dad, Grandma and Grandpa," Tonya Roberts said. "All seven of us squeezed into the convertible, and it was great and a lot of fun."

Tonya, wife of Roberts Motors in Alton's general manager, John Roberts, rode along while Tracy Bellitto, wife of sales manager Brent Cleveland, drove the family in a white Mustang convertible near the front of the parade.

"Ford has worked with the Cardinals for years and does a lot of advertising for the Blues, so we were contacted when they won and they requested people to participate," John Roberts said. "Of course, we said yes."

For 45 minutes, the Riverbend-based team talked with Laila and her family during the stretch from Market Street to Broadway, stopping periodically as the girl who has become an inspiration to a community as well as a "good luck charm" for the Blues waved to fans chanting her name and conducted interviews with media.

"She speaks like a little adult," Tonya Roberts said. "Considering everything she has gone through, she is a very positive little girl."

"She definitely does not act like a typical 11-year-old," Tracy Bellitto added. "She was very appreciative. They were a very nice, very humble family, and the crowd was just wild for (her)."

The Anderson family, including Laila's parents and grandparents, pose during the parade with the Blues' mascot, a blue polar bear named Louie.

If Laila doesn't act like your normal preteen, it could have something to do with the amount of growing up she has had to do in a short time. Diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a life-threatening systemic inflammatory disease, she recently underwent a bone marrow transplant and continues to battle the disease.

Calling her their "inspiration," the St. Louis hockey team brought her along to several Stanley Cup games and let her kiss the Stanley Cup following the championship series.

There is even a petition circulating throughout social media to add her name to the iconic trophy.

And for a little while, members of the Roberts Motors family got to know the little girl making such a big noise these days.

"It is great to see how much of an inspiration she is for the Blues, and how they inspire her, and it was great to be able to witness that firsthand," John Roberts said.

"The family was amazed at how many people were there to see Laila, and they were so grateful for what we were doing for her," Tonya Roberts said. "We felt honored; there were other people there they could have chosen to drive her, and they chose us."

There was one small bump in the road, and that turned out to be the foot of St. Louis-based television station KSDK news anchor Rene Knott, which Bellitto accidentally ran over during a parade route stop.

"I apologized to him online," she said with a laugh. "At least it made the day even more memorable."