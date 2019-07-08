Charity quarter auction benefits Granite City-area groups

× Expand tethysimagingllc - stock.adobe.c Close Up Of American Quarters

Since August 2015, a monthly charity auction held at the Granite City Township Hall has benefited a number of local organizations.

The second Monday of every month, 25 to 30 vendors participate in the auction, offering everything from Pink Zebra, Trendy Totes, Pampered Chef, Avon, Oh Snaps Jewelry, LulaRoe, Tupperware, PartyLite, Tom’s Garage Door Service, and more. The auctions regularly earn between $400 and $800 for local charities. Since its inception in August 2015, the auction has raised $21,509 for area charities.

The charities are selected a year in advance for the new year calendar. Each month, a different charity is honored. The charity has ownership in the event. They bring volunteers from their organizations to help work the auctions.

Some of the charities benefited include Community Cares, Backstoppers, APA, Girl and Boy Scouts, daycares, neighborhood food banks, senior citizens clubs. This month, Shop With a Cop will be supported July 8 at 5:45 p.m. at the Granite City Township Hall.

Paddles are $1 and bid tickets are $5 for 21 tickets. Participants can win prizes worth $10 to $100 worth of merchandise for just quarters.