Charity tournament to celebrate life of Chuck Gable

Gable

March 30 marked four years since the passing of Charles (Chuck) Gable, who lost his battle to melanoma cancer. He was diagnosed in February 2012 and fought with strength and determination to beat his odds with positive support from his family and friends.

In memory of Gable, his wife, Barbara, and her family, Robert and Mallory, Patrick and Whitney, and Elena are planning the $1,000 Shootout 4-Man Scramble Tournament at Rolling Hills Golf Course on Sunday, Sept. 15, with proceeds going to the Barnes-Jewish Hospital Foundation for Melanoma Cancer Research. Call Rolling Hills at (618) 466-8363 to sign up and reserve a team. It will be a noon shotgun start with a $90 entry per person and $20 optional team skins game. The Gable family continues to support the research for the cure of melanoma. Donations at the tournament can be made to The Barnes-Jewish Hospital Foundation for Melanoma Cancer Research (#B1422-40 on memo line of check).

The Gable family is looking for sponsorship for the event. Contact Barb Gable at (618) 623-8082 or Robert Gable at (618) 980-4428 for sponsorship opportunities or questions. Currently seeking:

• Platinum Level: $750 (includes company name/logo on entry banner, and 4- person team entry)

• Gold level: $500 (includes company/name mention on entry banner, and 4- person team entry)

• Tee Box hole sponsor: $100 (company/name on tee box/hole sign)

Most people knew Chuck from A Kut Above barber shop, where he was co-owner and barber with Bruce Childress for over 40 years. Gable also was a real estate agent at RE/MAX Express in Godfrey for 12 years. When he wasn’t working, he was outside. He loved golfing, boating, skiing, and yard work. Chuck loved people and seemed to never meet a stranger. He always had a story to tell or a joke to share and always a listening ear for everyone.

He was a patient of Dr. Gerald Linette and one of the first three patients to receive immunotherapy for melanoma skin cancer for malignant melanoma at Siteman Cancer Center. He received his first of three injections but lost his battle before he received the last two. As much as he was looking forward to the potential success of this treatment, he knew donating his body to research in hopes of helping others was equally as important.

