Club Paws offering free board for dogs displaced by flooding

× Expand Clubs Paws on Facebook Dogs cool off on a warm day at Alton's Club Paws.

With numerous Riverbend residents displaced due to flooding, Alton’s Club Paws has offered its services to board dogs of displaced families for free.

Club Paws owner Jackie Spiker said the Alton kennel, located at 229 E. Elm St., has taken in four dogs in recent days displaced by flooding in West Alton, Mo. She said a fifth dog is also on its way.

“This is our way of giving back,” she said.

Dogs boarded due to flooding will also participate in the center’s doggy day care program like all other dogs being boarded. Spiker said the only stipulation is that vaccination records must be provided, and noted that homeowners who might not have their dog’s paperwork on them can call the veterinarian to get a copy of the records.

Club Paws currently has three more spaces open for dogs, Spiker said. If interested, Spiker encouraged residents to call 618-463-9983.