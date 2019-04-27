Columbus replica ships to anchor in Grafton

When Columbus sailed the ocean blue in 1492, he had three ships in his fleet. Replicas of two of those ships will sail in to Grafton May 24 through June 2.

The Nina and Pinta will dock at The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Friday, May 24, and depart Sunday, June 2. Tours of the replica ships will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, $6.50 for students ages 5 to 16 and children 4 and under are free. No reservations are necessary.

The Nina is a replica of the ship Christopher Columbus sailed across the Atlantic on his three voyages of discovery to the new world. He sailed the tiny ship more than 25,000 miles. The new Nina is now a floating museum and visits ports all across the Western Hemisphere.

The Pinta, a larger version of the caravel-style ship, was recently built in Brazil and now accompanies the Nina. It includes a larger deck space for tours and includes a 40-foot air-conditioned main cabin.

Archaeology Magazine calls The Nina “the most historically correct Columbus replica ever built.”

For more information go to enjoygrafton.com.

