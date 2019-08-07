‘Four dead in Ohio’

On May 4, 1970, four college students were shot and killed by the Ohio National Guard during a protest of the Cambodian Campaign at Kent State University.

Within a month, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young had released a song that became a political anthem, “Ohio,” with lyrics best described as an outcry for change, stating “we are on our own” and to listen for a growing drumbeat pulsing across the nation.

Fast forward nearly 50 years. As of this writing, 31 people were murdered and dozens more injured over the weekend in two mass shootings, happening just hours apart. 22 shoppers were killed during lunchtime by a lone gunman at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Around 13 hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman killed 9 people in the downtown district before being shot and killed by police mere seconds after the shootings began.

In addition to the loss of innocent lives, a few minutes of channel flipping and web surfing over the weekend made it clear that the divide and anger the nation is already experiencing was amplified by the tragic events.

But no one, whether it be the top levels of government or the everyday man on the street, seems to know just what to say or do.

The events of 1970 and 2019 are vastly different, and I am certainly not comparing the two in regards to any political or moral statement. But as I looked at the separate incidents, a random thought hit me.

Where are the purveyors of pop culture’s creative rage that dominated the late 1960s? Where is today’s Joan Baez? Jefferson Airplane? Edwin Starr? John Lennon?

Artists who once used gentle folk music to suggest a world of love and harmony, angry about Vietnam and national injustices, plugged in their electric guitars and screamed into the microphones, making the Summer of Love virtually unrecognizable. The Airplane demanded the “outlaws in the eyes of America” should “pick up the cry” and become “forces of chaos and anarchy.” Joan Baez was arrested during protests ... twice in one year. John Lennon brought Black Panther co-founder Bobby Seale onto the Mike Douglas Show.

And people talked about what was happening. A lot.

By contrast, the 1970s and 80s were relatively quiet decades, as least as far as the music world was concerned. Messages were pushed aside for glossy synthesizers and catchy, candy pop fluff. People didn’t want to think about the environment or the spread of crack cocaine; they wanted to dance and have fun. It wasn’t until 1991, with the release of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” that disaffected youth again seemed to have something important to say. What followed were primal screams about rape and unjust imprisonment from artists as diverse as Rage Against the Machine, Tori Amos, N.W.A. and Arrested Development.

And then .... things largely went silent again.

Today, as the atmosphere becomes more and more politicized and a growing tension gets stretched like a wire, I have to wonder ... where are the angry shouts in today’s art? This generation has the Kardashians, Chris Brown and Justin Bieber, and audiences flock to see the latest Marvel Superhero movie rather than “Easy Rider.”

What is it about today that, to me anyway, makes the younger generation seem 1) more apathetic and less motivated to care, or 2) that they are channeling their anger and message in other ways?

Is it that we have just become desensitized to violence or injustice?

One local television station responded to the news about the weekend shootings by giving its viewers safety tips, such as sitting in a table rather than a booth, and backing your vehicle into a parking space to enable a fast getaway, emphasizing that this is “the new normal.”

This is not normal.

The station also asked its viewers for feedback on how to move on from this tragedy, and was surprised at the muted response from a public that more and more seems not to know what to say or do. Everyone seems frozen in place as a mass shooting epidemic arguably enters its second decade.

This is also not normal.

Or, could it be that the message is getting out there some other way? Has media and pop culture become too institutionalized, too corporate, to be a tool any longer for revolution? Many people, on both sides of the aisle, were surprised at Donald Trump’s 2016 victory. There is no doubt that his supporters were angry and wanting a change, but one certainly didn’t see that message blasted all over music stations or in theaters. On the surface, it seemed muted, underground — a quiet rumble that eventually resounded like an earthquake.

The unrest was there, and it created a shift.

One last possibility ... as an old-timer, am I simply out of touch and not hearing what today’s performers are saying? A (younger) coworker didn’t agree with my take on what seems to be deafening silence, pointing me to Cardi B. and Killer Mike as examples of today’s growing voices for a metamorphosis.

So will this generation’s “Ohio” anthem flood the web and dominate nightlife chatter by next month?

I guess time will tell.