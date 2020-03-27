15th Amendment gave blacks right to vote

× Expand 100915-F-9999D-001 (U.S. Air Force graphic)

It was a landmark in civil rights in post-Civil War America. And it never had the impact it should have.

February marked the 150th anniversary of the ratification of the 15th Amendment, which prohibited the denial of voting rights based on “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

The amendment was ratified Feb. 3, 1870, and followed the 13th and 14th amendments, which banned slavery and provided for black citizenship, respectively. But the amendment’s long-range effects are questioned today.

Kathryn Harris is the retired director of library services at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield. An authority on black history and acclaimed reenactor, Harris notes the immediate impact of the 15th Amendment.

“It was tremendous,” she said. “It allowed the franchise of voting to go to folks who were formerly enslaved and had no rights at all.”

Ulysses S. Grant, president at the time of ratification, declared the 15th “completes the greatest civil change and constitutes the most important event that has occurred since the nation came to life.”

The first African-American voter is believed to be Thomas Mundy Peterson of Perth Amboy, N.J., who cast a ballot in a local referendum just after ratification. But the short-term effect of the 15th was particularly momentous in the South.

In some Southern states, the black population outnumbered whites, and was energized by the 15th. Many blacks became politically active, and with their white supporters and the new influx of African-American voters, men of color swept into office.

During Reconstruction, 13 African-American men served in Congress, and about 600 won elected offices on the state and local levels. Most ran on the Republican Party ticket, changing the balance of power in the South and elsewhere. Their newfound influence was just a few years after many had been held in servitude.

“It greatly changed, literally, the face of Southern government,” Harris remarked. “There were such high populations of African-Americans in Southern states, and so many blacks were elected to state legislatures. Landholding was not a requirement to vote, and many blacks took advantage.”

However, not all blacks had voting rights. Only men had the privilege, reflective of the rest of American society. Women of any color were not guaranteed the right to vote until the 19th Amendment, a half-century later.

With racism rampant in many parts of the nation, many tried to find a way around the 15th Amendment. Groups such as the Ku Klux Klan used violence to keep blacks from the ballot box, and measures like poll taxes were installed to prevent black suffrage.

There were also dubious “grandfather clauses” that prevented voting rights to anyone whose grandfather had not been registered to vote, as well as literacy tests that few people of any color could have passed.

“There was one question that asked how many angels can fit on the head of a pin,” Harris said. “It was just ridiculous. And these type of things were not just in the 1870s. Some were in the 1950s and 1960s, not that long ago.”

The 15th Amendment has been challenged repeatedly in court, and many of the discriminatory backlashes have been outlawed, particularly in the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But enforcement remained an issue, and Harris is one of many who believe voting rights are still being threatened today.

“The right to vote is still not what it should be,” she said. “It’s still being suppressed and jeopardized, with additional requirements being put in place by some states to lessen minority voting. The 15th Amendment really hasn’t had the impact that it should have.”

Today, the 13th, 14th, and 15th are known informally as the “citizenship amendments.” Still, it’s likely many Americans of any color don’t recognize their significance.

“I bet if you asked John Q. Public about those amendments, he or she wouldn’t know much about them,” concluded Harris. “Folks do realize that citizenship amendments were passed, of course. But I don’t know if people would be able to say which amendment does what, or have much idea on how important they were in our history.”

Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville. He can be reached at (217) 710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.