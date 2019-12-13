Geer Box

You’ve no doubt seen the meme: A photo of a retired TV news anchor, accompanied by the following: “ABC should fire Ryan Seacrest as host of ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ — so at midnight his replacement can say: ‘I’m Barbara Walters — and this is 2020!’” (We now pause for a rimshot as this joke falls flat.)

The upcoming year offers more humorous opportunities than any year since 1961. MAD Magazine called ‘61 “the first upside-down year since 1881,” and the next year like it will be 6009. (I’m not sure I’ll be around to see that.)

I am astonished no one has, before now, thought of the potential of 2020 Vision. My “ah-ha” moment came last October, during a yearly checkup with my eye doctor, when he noted that, with my current lenses, I enjoy (wait for it!) 20/20 vision.

Ophthalmologists say one with perfect 20/20 vision sees at 20 feet what one’s supposed to see at 20 feet. When I began wearing glasses in the 1960s, my left eye was 20/40 and my right was 20/60. My vision, to be blunt, was more than a bit blurry.

A now-deceased friend of mine was fond of saying: “If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve always got.” While she was a leader for what was once known as Weight Watchers, it is infinitely adaptable.

If a blurry perspective makes you do things the way dad did because “that’s how dad (or grandpa) always did it,” it doesn’t always mean it still works. Do you use a wringer washer, much less a washboard, to do the laundry? Just because you’ve held a particular viewpoint since 1974 doesn’t mean it’s still 1974. (Let’s face it, most of us looked awful in a leisure suit.)

If you approach 2020 with the attitude that things will be the same as they were in 2019, 2018, and back to Year One, don’t be surprised if you find yourself with the same results you had in the past. This does not mean doing a complete 180. (It’s sad to see a bald guy trying to grow a ponytail to look cool and hip. And, please! Lose that man bun.)

It means taking a fresh look at other viewpoints, understanding where some people come from and deciding for yourself if it works for you. It means taking more interest in what’s outside your little cubicle, even if it’s scary or uncomfortable.

It could be questioning something you’ve believed all your life. It could be doing something you never thought you’d ever do. It could even mean finding out you may have more in common than you thought with someone on the other side of the fence.

2020 Vision means taking off the blinders that keep you doing the things you’ve always done, and getting what you’ve always got. In the coming year, 2020 Vision doesn’t mean another chance to crack a corny joke. It means looking forward to a great new year. And best of all, living it!