Paid sick leave important part of national security

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has shaken our sense of security.

The pandemic revealed how weak our system of sick leave is, as many of our most vulnerable workers have no sick leave. Technology has allowed our county to evolve into a human-touch economy where service workers – restaurant, healthcare, retail, and hotel and motel – make up a bulk of the workforce. Many of these workers have no sick leave. Many in these fields – most often low-paying – are likely to go to work sick and then spread COVID-19, or any other disease, to those around them because they have no paid sick leave.

The subject of sick leave and protective gear for essential workers has grabbed headlines in the last month. In St. Louis, nursing home workers at Royal Oak Nursing and Rehab demonstrated this week in favor of protective gear and for sick leave, reports stated. The workers were not allowed to self-quarantine until they showed COVID-19 symptoms. If they do show symptoms, then they are without work or sick leave. They also said they were not given the proper protective gear while at work. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner recently drew media attention when he failed to push through sick leave legislation for Houston’s workforce. He stated the economic downturn prevented action. Some cities do have paid sick leave policies in place. Others have drawn attention to the “gig economy” (Uber drivers, Door Dash workers, ext.), as they have no sick leave largely due to their independent contractor status. California Gov. Gavin Newsome recently signed legislation giving the state’s food service workers, grocery store workers, and farm workers extra sick leave. McDonald’s workers held demonstrations all over the state of California on the lack of protective gear available to them.

The flurry of activity revealed the biggest security issues in our country – the weak social safety net for working people. In the first COVID-19 stimulus bill passed in March, the federal government funded paid sick leave and family leave for employees who work for companies of more than 500 people, leaving out people who work for smaller employers – this includes many restaurant workers. People who work for a company with fewer than 50 employees may or may not be covered. If their employer fears sick leave will put him or her out of business, then sick leave is not offered.

Our country clearly needs a sick leave policy at the federal level to provide all employees with sick leave that can be utilized when they need it. Naturally, we must find a way to fund it. Raising the payroll tax by 0.5 percent, higher income taxes on wealthy Americans, and a value-added tax (a tax on manufactured goods at each stage of production) can all provide additional revenue. Sociologist Lane Kenworthy supported these ideas in his wonderful book “Social Democratic America.” However, we must also look at the money wasted in our military-industrial complex on weapons and bases designed to fight the Soviet Union in a post-Soviet world. Retail workers, healthcare workers, and first responders are at the front of this fight, not our current defense structure or its influence-peddling defense contractors.

The lack of protective gear also must be addressed. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration should work together with businesses to ensure all workers have protective gear. Any workplaces that do not have the gear could contact OSHA and the agency could deliver the gear. The costs would be covered by the same methods as a new sick leave insurance program. Let us pull together as a country on these two important fronts to secure America!

Jason Sibert

executive director, Peace Economy Project