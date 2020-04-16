A breath of fresh air

From the time we are very small, we are conditioned on a nearly constant basis by our parents, the mass media, and society as a whole to look for the best in a bad situation.

“Every cloud has a silver lining.” “Look at what you have, not what you haven’t.” Even the cynical Monty Python told us to “always look on the bright side of life.”

But is that sometimes impossible? After all, the iconic, peace-loving band (who even has “Grateful” in its name) told us, “Every silver lining’s got a ... touch of gray.”

But we can’t wallow in misery, either, so there has to be something to it. With thousands dying, unemployment rising to 10 percent or more, and the business world in a shutdown, there must be a glimmer of hope — something to hold onto to keep despair at bay.

Here is one lotus flower in the mud. In a strange but undeniable way, the coronavirus pandemic is doing what years of arguing and wrangling have failed to achieve — it is cleaning up the environment.

Over the last few weeks, satellite images taken from space by NASA are showing an undeniable reduction in nitrogen dioxide having a drastic effect on the atmosphere and the quality of the air we breathe. A drop in factory activity and car emissions is providing a much-needed second wind for the environment in densely populated areas such as China and Los Angeles.

With emissions estimated to drop by as much as 40 percent, this chain of events can be the epitome of finding a silver lining in an awful situation.

And it has energized those who show up to battle on a daily basis in the fight against climate change. Just a quick leafing through this edition of AdVantage will tell you how committed and refocused local environmental leaders are becoming as they search for ways to find the positives during a pandemic.

When the dust settles, and everyone tries to pick up the pieces and hit the reset button, there are many unknowns, while one thing is certain — the world will never be the same.

In some ways, we could make sure that is a good thing.

In 1984, Fred Schneider of the B-52’s sang, “Pack your suitcase, grab my vest ... this planet’s a mess.” This could be our chance to begin making that song obsolete.

