A challenge to the faith community

Greetings! I pray everyone is well as we begin Holy Week. As you know, our governor has declared a state of emergency as we fight COVID-19. But as the Apostle Paul said, “The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds.” (2 Corinthians 10:4).

Our secret weapon and our unique contribution is prayer. You already know the prayers of the righteous avail much, so I won’t continue to lay out the promises of God. We have no need to fear but must take our rightful place. We have power!

That’s why I’m asking everyone to join in prayer. It is my vision that you and your members gather in your cars outside your church, then caravan through the surrounding neighborhood together as you pray each in your own cars. It will be a parade of prayer, a caravan of compassion, an envoy of encouragement. We will obey our natural leaders by staying in our vehicles, while also submitting ourselves to God by praying for our community.

We will continue into Sunday and uplift our small business owners, not only in prayers but also financially. Easter Sunday is typically one of our highest attendance days, when we take in much more offering than normal. With this being said, I challenge you and your congregation to pick a small business and support them. You can either order curbside or mail them a check. Let’s show them in this time of panic that the faith community has them covered.

Haile Selassie once mused, “We must become bigger than we have been: more courageous, greater in spirit, larger in outlook. We must become members of a new race, overcoming petty prejudice, owing our ultimate allegiance not to nations but to our fellow men within the human community.”

My hope is that united prayer will release healing power and creativity in our community as we follow the Spirit’s lead in how to respond to this crisis. Please join me!

Jason Harrison, Riverbend Ministerial Alliance

Alton