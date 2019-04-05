A day at the buffet

secret diner new logo

I decided to pig out Asian-style in my latest stop.

This buffet restaurant in western Madison County sits on the end of a complex that features three large businesses.

It’s nestled in the back corner of the complex but offers plenty of parking, and you can easily see the restaurant’s name prominently displayed out front. It’s hard to miss, anyway, perched near a busy intersection on one of the main roads through this community.

Once inside, you see how spacious it is, with tables all throughout the giant dining area. The first thing you come to is the counter where you pay. There’s a doorway to enter and begin your experience.

A few TVs are on the walls, either featuring news or sports. Asian art adorns the walls, too, including a picture of the Great Wall of China. There is a small wall partition between two large open dining areas. There’s a glass top on the partition so you can easily see your neighbors, making for some great people-watching.

This place is usually pretty busy, too. It’s gained popularity from years in the community.

Situated in the middle of the dining area you’ll find the real prize: the buffet section. There are three stations for food — a fried food station, a veggie and meat station and the cold station, which also features the desserts.

I visited with my cousin recently and we were there to get our eat on. I logged three trips on my visit and was loaded up.

Trip one included teriyaki chicken sticks, crab rangoon with sweet and sour sauce, and fried potatoes.

The teriyaki chicken is a must here. It’s served on skewers, thin and tender and chock full of that tasty teriyaki flavor. I also tout the crab rangoon here as some of the area’s best. I like the plump fried potatoes, too, which have onion and black pepper mixed in for flavor.

Trip two comprised peel-and-eat black pepper shrimp, shrimp in a cream sauce, sautéed green beans and sirloin steak strips.

The shrimp in the cream sauce is very good, consisting of a light breading on the shrimp which is flash-fried before being tossed in the awesome sweet sauce. I’m also a fan of the green beans, which are tender and cooked in olive oil.

Finally, trip three included chicken and broccoli, peanut butter chicken, fried wontons and sliced sausage.

You will find Americanized options like the sausage, pizza, chicken wings and popcorn chicken. I find in most instances it’s a better bet to stick with the Asian choices to get quality and tasty grub.

Some of the items my cousin chose were chicken and broccoli, green beans, sirloin steak strips and hibachi chicken.

There are plenty of other good options like egg rolls, General Tso’s chicken, sautéed mushrooms, chicken wings, Chinese doughnuts, salads, fruit and even kimchi. Cookies and other dessert items, including soft-serve ice cream, are also available.

What I like is the bins are constantly refilled; seldom do you find stuff empty at the food stations.

If I have one knock, this place hasn’t changed much in the 20 or so years I’ve been visiting. It could probably use a renovation, but you can’t go wrong with the scrumptious food.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - three stars

Service - four stars

Food - four stars

Price - $

Any idea of the name of this buffet featuring Asian fare in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Chinese Buffet, 2610 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter