A fast and furious fall scene

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a monthly column provided by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau that discusses the tourism sector and event updates.

Just a few weeks ago, we thought fall would never arrive. And, like clockwork, the end of October has ushered in a harsh reminder that winter is on our doorstep. The fall colors are likely at peak over the next week, with a still lot of fall fun on the horizon. Make sure you get every ounce of fall out of the season as possible.

We are very excited that our friends at the Grafton Sky Tour at Aerie’s Resort have officially opened the sky tour offering scenic rides and panoramic views of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers confluence. We highly recommend considering a season pass so you can enjoy all seasons of the year, from eagle-watching to spring blossoms to fall colors. It is an incredible addition to our tourism mix!

As we hunker down for the winter, we have a lot of great indoor entertainment. Make plans now to enjoy the warmth of the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, with many great concerts on tap! And don’t forget about the live theater performances at places like Alton Little Theater. Or you might want to check out some of the historic theaters like the Stadium in Jerseyville or the Marvel in Carlinville, and yet another in Hillsboro!

October ended up being a whirlwind for our tourism market, with lots of great visitors from China, England, Mexico and other countries. We also traveled to Japan, Ireland and the United Kingdom to sell our destination as part of the Great River Road and Route 66 experience desired by so many international folks.

We continued to work our sales magic domestically, with a sports mission in Colorado, a meetings trade show in Wisconsin and a group trade show in Tennessee. The word is getting out that Great Rivers & Routes has so many continued and new reasons to visit. That’s on top of our social voices and media relations in market from St. Louis to Springfield, Ill. And of course we have publications and websites that all contribute to the success of our tourism sector.

We certainly have a lot for which to be thankful as we enter this month of Thanksgiving. This portion of Illinois offers some of the best product and amenities throughout the Midwest. Looking ahead, we will soon be welcoming in the trumpeter swans and American bald eagles. The fall season is wrapping up, but you can still find ways to celebrate the season at RiversandRoutes.com.

Stawar is president and CEO of the tourism bureau, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Calhoun, Greene and Montgomery counties.

