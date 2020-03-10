A few words about coronavirus

Geer Box

Jessica is a mild-mannered, hard-working pharmacy technician. But the next time someone asks her about masks, she may turn green and angry as The Incredible Hulk.

In shopping carts everywhere, you see floods of bottled water; tons of toilet paper; enough bleach to float (and sanitize) a quarantined ocean liner; and hand sanitizers of every shape and size. It was only a matter of time before COVID-19, aka coronavirus, arrived in our area. And I’ve noticed some common five-letter words have become four-letter words in its wake.

PANIC. Coronavirus is a serious health challenge. Yet we’ve been through this before. SARS. MERS. HIV. Rotavirus. Dengue fever. Hantavirus. Even influenza. One and all caused by viruses. Truth is, the only virus mankind has all but eradicated is smallpox — and the anti-vaccination crowd has contributed to its resurgence.

HOARD. In December 1973, Johnny Carson made a flippant remark on “The Tonight Show” about “an acute shortage of toilet paper in the United States.” By noon the day after the show aired, supermarket shelves were stripped clean, and there was a shortage for three weeks. (For years afterward, my father kept a stash of Charmin in an unused bedroom closet.)

Many stores are limiting customers to two bottles of hand sanitizer per purchase. Why? People in panic-hoard mode think if two bottles are good, two dozen are great. You needn’t bother. The Food and Drug Administration says there is no clinical proof that hand sanitizers are effective against Ebola, MRSA and rotavirus, among others.

MASKS. People are hoarding them as though they too are magic shields against the coronavirus. Masks are useful in hospital environments — just ask any nurse — but hoarders are making it tough for hospitals to get them for nurses. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams put it this way Feb. 29: “STOP BUYING MASKS!”

Dr. William Schaffner, professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University, says surgical masks are not effective against screening out viruses. If they were, he added, “The Centers for Disease Control would have recommended (them) years ago.” They are useful only if you already have COVID-19 and must go outside, or are a caregiver for someone with the virus — to keep the virus from spreading elsewhere. And if they don’t fit properly, you’re actually spreading the virus anyway (think of someone with a full beard, for instance).

Here are some other five-letter words to consider: SOAPY WATER. That lowly bar or bottle of Dove or Dial on your sink. Add warm water and at least 20 seconds of scrubbing. Handwashing is actually more effective to remove certain types of germs than hand sanitizers. The CDC adds most people don’t use enough sanitizer to cover the hands — or wipe it off before it dries completely. (Read the label.) And hand sanitizer isn’t as effective on dirty or greasy skin, either.

The last word: SENSE. As in “common sense.” Use it. (Unfortunately, there seems to be a shortage of that, too.)

