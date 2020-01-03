A flawless diamond

“Uncut Gems”

Rated R

5 stars

“Uncut Gems” dominates with frantic, adrenaline-soaked tension and gritty performances, and this film of the decade deserves to be seen.

The story follows an energetic, gambling-addicted New York City jeweler, Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler). Howard is always placing bets that could make or break him (usually break him). On top of that, he uses loaned and owed money to make these bets. He desperately attempts to balance his business, family, mistress and gambling debts. Life gets interesting with his latest endeavor as all four of these begin to collide and collapse.

While Sandler is mostly known for his comedy, and he still gets to use that side here in fits and bursts, this movie is a bit more mature and rougher than his usual affair. Here is where Sandler proves his range and award-winning acting capabilities. If he doesn’t at least receive an Oscar nomination for this role, there is no justice in this world. This is easily his best performance of all time and one of the best performances of the year.

And Sandler isn’t alone, as all his castmates deserve recognition. Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, LaKeith Stanfield, Judd Hirsch, along with newcomers Julia Fox and Keith Williams Richards, all do phenomenal work. It also features NBA star Kevin Garnett as himself. He serves up a convincing performance and many people might not question that he is an athlete and not an actor.

The impressive acting is perfectly paired with the captivating writing of the directors-writers, Josh and Benny Safdie. Howard is such a remarkably written character, one that is flawed in the best ways possible. He makes mistakes, but these mistakes feel so natural and real. Everything that happens has purpose, weight and intention.

Chaotic, energetic, and stressful are some of the best ways to describe this adventure. The tension rises to a boiling point and manages to escalate even further than that. There is a point where it feels like the climax has arrived and the dust is ready to settle, but then the plot powerhouses into overtime. This final act feels like an unexpected and outrageous encore. The entire experience is excruciating, exhilarating and exhausting. The adrenaline will remain with you for hours after leaving the theater.

It’s a nailbiter, to say the least, and at 2 hours and 14 minutes, not a single second is misplaced or misused. “Uncut Gems” is playing at AMC Edwardsville 12.

