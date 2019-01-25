A fragile entry in the series

Mary at the Movies

The final installment of Academy Award nominee M. Night Shyamalan’s trilogy that began almost 20 years ago with “Unbreakable” has ended this year with the release of “Glass.”

Although “Glass” is named after Samuel L. Jackson’s character, the movie belongs to James McAvoy. McAvoy’s character, Kevin Wendell Crumb, suffers from dissociative identity disorder and exhibits 24 personalities, as previously seen in “Split.” Sometimes it was difficult to tell which character McAvoy was in at the time. He had to announce it somehow so the audience could tell which character he donned. It wasn’t always obvious from his character’s behavior.

Bruce Willis reprises his role as protagonist David Dunn. Spencer Treat Clark, who played Dunn’s son Joseph in “Unbreakable,” has come back as his grown son.

“Glass” explores each man’s weakness. Dunn’s fear is water, Glass’ fragile body that houses a brilliant mind can be broken easily, and Crumb’s abuse at the hands of his mother has created multiple personalities. When all three men are captured and placed in the same sanitarium, pandemonium ensues.

From an interview on Stephen Colbert’s show, Sarah Paulson, who plays Dr. Ellie Staple, told the audience Shyamalan is a control freak and didn’t allow the actors the freedom to change his dialogue.

I felt the movie dragged a little in the middle and it had been so long since I saw the original movies that I forgot many of the details. The Shyamalan fans in the audience loved this film and thought it was intriguing, but if you didn’t see the first two films, you will be lost and will have trouble understanding the action or lack thereof.

I was surprised that we didn’t see more of Samuel L. Jackson because the movie was named after his character and he was the more interesting antagonist.

“Glass” is playing at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12, AMC Eastgate Showplace 6, Granite City Cinema and Jerseyville Stadium Theater.

PG-13, 3 stars