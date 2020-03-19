A kindness contamination

This week, I had a morning appointment with my local dentist. As I left the house and traveled through Alton, I was taken back to the first season of “The Walking Dead.”

No traffic. No school buses. Nobody on the sidewalks. Just ... quiet.

It felt like I was on the road at 9 a.m. on Christmas morning, or maybe 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. Only most people weren’t in their homes visiting family and counting their blessings. They were hunkering down to keep out the stalker who is now knocking at our doors.

While I am hesitant to prophesize and announce the arrival of the apocalypse, I think we all know the coming months (and possibly years) will be challenging ... especially for our locally owned small businesses.

As a result, we at AdVantage will be refocusing our coverage on area shops, restaurants and service providers, spotlighting the enterprises and community leaders that will be forging some tough and possibly uncharted territory as they battle back from the adversity the coronavirus has and will cause.

These will not be doomsday stories, but rather how the resolve of the Riverbend will persevere, thrive ... and maybe even inspire other communities by example.

Do you know of a local business with an inspiring story? Email fredpollard@advantagenews.com and let me know.

So what else can we, as a community, do to unify, understand and minimize the impact of the last surreal few weeks?

If you are an internet troll whose biggest contribution is leaving vile comments on social media and trying to bait daily arguments, then by all means keep doing what makes you happy. Meanwhile, there are plenty of constructive things the rest of us can do to make a positive impact and help our community.

For starters, we can stay home as much as possible. It has been exhaustively explained until it seems the messengers are blue in the face, but it bears repeating until the message gets through. Although you may feel healthy, and in fact are healthy, there is a chance you could be contributing to a situation where someone who is elderly or compromised might get dangerously sick.

That’s not hysteria; it’s common sense.

You can also check in on those around you. Do you have an elderly neighbor? Maybe they are having difficulty getting out to buy milk or get medicine. Dropping off a care package to their front door may not seem like much to you, but it could make a world of difference to them.

How about the local restaurants? Many offer gift certificates; some are even available online. Buying one now and saving it for when things return to some semblance of normalcy helps the eateries immediately, rather than having to rely on us to make up the loss of revenue later down the road.

And we can patronize them as much as possible through “careful carryout” or “delivery by social distancing.” Have I stocked up on spaghetti and canned soup? Yes. Can I afford to eat out every night? No. But as much as I am able, I plan to remind these businesses with my dollars that they are not forgotten and that we have their backs.

If nothing else, a simple phone call can also work wonders (yep, many phones actually still have a “talk live” feature). There are teachers at home, frustrated with how to get lessons to students. There are food servers at home, wondering if there will be a place for them when this is all over. There are airline employees who spend their day fielding complaints from angry travelers (and would-have-been travelers), who end long shifts feeling deflated and demoralized.

An encouraging, ten-minute chat can lift spirits like few other things can.

This won’t last forever. The games and concerts will come back. The shoppers will come back. A night out for dinner with friends will come back.

Between now and then, let’s prove that we are above that moniker slapped onto the ‘80s decade, the “me” generation, by looking out for one another.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter