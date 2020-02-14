A look back at some timeless classics

Movie review

Sometimes it is nice to look back with nostalgia and remember the films of our past. Here are 10 films celebrating anniversaries this year that are available on Disney+ and Netflix.

“Pinocchio”

G • 80th anniversary • Feb. 9, 1940

This animated Disney classic is about a woodworker who makes a puppet that comes to life when he wishes upon a falling star in the sky.

The song “When You Wish Upon a Star” became the official Disney theme and can be heard in the intro before most Disney movies. This magical piece of cinema history is available on Disney+.

“Cinderella” G

G • 70th anniversary • March 4, 1950

This classic animated Disney adaptation is about a girl who works for her evil stepmother and wants nothing more than to attend the royal ball but is unable because of her stepmother’s cruelty. But an opportunity arises to attend, thanks to her Fairy Godmother.

“Cinderella” has been re-released in theaters in 1957, 1965, 1973, 1981, 1987, and 2013. Slip into some slippers and watch this classic on Disney+.

“The Sound of Music”

G • 55th anniversary • April 1, 1965

Inspired by true events, a woman becomes a governess and takes care of seven children and their widowed father while bringing music and joy into their lives.

Unlike the movie, the real life von Trapps actually escaped Austria via a train. Their timing was miraculous, as Hitler ordered the Austrian border to be shut down the very next day. Sing along with this classic on Disney+.

“Monty Python and the Holy Grail”

PG • 45th anniversary • March 14, 1975

This adaptation by the comedy group Monty Python follows King Arthur and his knights as they encounter many goofy obstacles while searching for the Holy Grail.

The scenes of characters pretending to ride horses while banging two coconut halves together was actually because of the film’s budget. They simply couldn’t afford real horses and they took inspiration from BBC radio shows where coconut halves were used.

“The Empire Strikes Back”

PG • 40th anniversary • May 21, 1980

This Star Wars sequel continues the adventures of Luke, Leia and Han solo against the villainous Empire.

As beloved as this movie is, it contains one of the most misquoted lines in cinema history. This line is misquoted as “Luke, I am your father”, when the actual line is “No, I am your father.” Watch this classic on Disney+.

“Raging Bull”

R • 40th anniversary • Dec. 19, 1980

This classic from director Martin Scorsese stars Robert De Niro as real-life boxer, Jake LaMotta, who dominates in the ring thanks to a violent temper. However, this temper leads to troubling situations that begin to destroy his life.

De Niro won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Thelma Schoonmaker won the Oscar for Best Film Editing and it was nominated for six other Oscars. This emotional knockout is available on Netflix.

“Tremors” PG-13

PG-13 • 30th anniversary • Jan. 19, 1990

In this cult classic, a small secluded town must survive an attack against horrifying wormlike creatures that live underground.

Despite it not doing well in theaters, it tripled its original box-office gross thanks to VHS rentals and sales. Spend the evening with Kevin Bacon in this quirky monster movie on Netflix.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

PG • 30th anniversary • March 30, 1990

In this faithful adaptation of the comic books, radioactive ooze has mutated four turtles into crime-fighting ninjas. A vile and evil ninja clan arrives in New York and the turtles are the only ones that can stop this new threat.

Pizza Hut reportedly spent $20 million on a marketing campaign to promote the movie. However, Domino’s is the pizza chain seen in the movie. Grab some pizza and watch this one on Netflix.

“Toy Story”

G • 25th anniversary • Nov. 22, 1995

In Pixar’s first full-length film, a toy cowboy named Woody is the favorite toy of Andy. Life is perfect for Woody until a new action figure named Buzz Lightyear shows up and threatens his reign as Andy’s favorite.

It earned more than $191 million at the box office, thus making it the highest-grossing movie of 1995 and it earned a Guinness World Record for first feature length computer-animated film. Watch these toys come to life on Disney+.

“Inception”

PG-13 • 10th anniversary • July 16, 2010

A heist movie about a thief who can enter people’s dreams and steal their biggest secrets from their subconscious.

The story required the film to be shot in England, the United States, Mexico, Japan, Morocco and Canada. Watch this brain-twister on Netflix.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter