A moment of awe

“From a mustard seed ...”

When I set out to change my life, chaos was what I knew. I didn’t want to know chaos, but living a life with resentment, confusion, drugs, and little desire to live left me settling with the unwanted friend. It helped pass the time. Today is a different story. Many people ask me about recovery from different aspects of life. I have spoken with many of them about toxic relationships, dangerous environments, self-hate, drug and alcohol addiction, and much more. We, whether struggling from addiction, or not, are always recovering from something at some point in our lives.

There are many people that know my story of the personal hell drug addiction brought in my life and later the story of recovery, redemption, and restoration of my soul. Sounds a bit dramatic. It probably is, but I was living a drama-filled, frightening life. Due to the grace of God and a few people who stuck by my side, I am able to write these words today. And as I am able to write these words with such reverence and fervor, I have been blessed with working with the community in different capacities for the past five years.

See, I knew seven years ago as I sat on the couch at the recovery home, watching C-SPAN, of all the boring things to watch, that not only did individuals and families need to heal and recover from their wounds, whether that be from addiction, trauma, or another form of tragedy, so did our communities. This epiphany is what sparked my purpose, or what I believe to this day to be my purpose.

When I was beginning to imagine Amare before it was Amare, key people somehow entered my life. And, unfortunately, some were only there briefly before we had to part ways. There was one individual who I thought was supportive of the idea of Amare. I remember meeting them to discuss the notes I had, the goals I had developed, and the strategic plan of how it would come to fruition. We sat there and their face was cold, almost frozen. I thought they would be excited for what I had put together and just showed them. They looked at me and said, “Who do you think you are, Jesus Christ?” I was madder than hell at this insensitive and ignorant comment. Most importantly, my feelings were hurt. Sometimes expectations are like that. We put our energy and dedication to something that fuels us, and sometimes we expect a certain outcomes, and when that is not met, we feel conflicted with some type of positive or negative emotion.

I closed my folder. I slowly (and calmly) sat up from the table. I replied, “I don’t think I have anything else to say to you. But, for the record, I am not Jesus, but he sure in the hell is a great role model to try and be like.” Now some of you are probably thinking, “That person is a jerk.” Actually, they are someone I continued to learn on an individual level a lot over the next few years. I didn’t work with them directly, but they still had value and experience that was useful for my journey. Honestly, their comment helped give me the extra oomph I needed to move forward with Amare. I later spoke with a man named J.D. who was friends with my father and held me as a baby, and he told me if I was compelled to set out on a challenging task of pulling our community together to recover, then I should do it.

That is what I did. My first mentor in the nonprofit sector was a woman introduced to me by my mother because my mom was her hairdresser. I met her and laid out the plan. She coached and guided me in the early stages of development. A local pastor became a great friend I still have to this day that was an early ally of pulling our community together. Another woman from a church I used to attend when I was a teenager got involved with Amare’s efforts. She still supports us to this day in ways I don’t know if we can ever pay her back.

We started out with three on the Board of Directors, and today we have 10 amazing people I call family. Some of them are in recovery. Some of them are not. Somewhere in this timeline, I met one of the most influential women in Madison County. We met while I sat on a panel for a county event. She and I kept missing each other’s phone calls, but that day God wanted us to finally meet. She turned around from accepting an award, and she uttered these words, “Mr. Bechel, if you are serious about your work, you and I need to talk.” The rest was history. Her, her husband, and her organization became one of my biggest supporters in my personal and professional life.

As I trace this timeline that may jump around a little bit, I hope you see the value in relationships and how this nurtures and grows community. Amare, and my personal recovery story, is designed in relationships and how we lift each other up. I can go on and list so many other people who have been a part of this miraculous and grace-filled journey. If I forget anyone, please know I love you.

I say these things because recently Amare had a community event to highlight National Recovery Month, observed in September. Everything I went through in my life from growing up, active addiction, going to jail, participating in Madison County Drug Court, to my pursuit of recovery has led me to this exact moment. It has led me to this exact keystroke.

Two years ago, I said to a dear friend and board member of Amare that I wanted to put a concert together to bring people together in our community to honor each other in the name of recovery. Well, back in March, this dear friend, Jason, and I presented it to the Board of Directors that we wanted to move forward. Hence, Amare’s Rockin’ for Recovery was born. We probably should have started planning in 2018, but we got to work. We met God halfway and the community rallied. From sponsors to volunteers, we saw something magical, something monumental, take place right before our eyes. Sharon, an Amare volunteer who has more passion and heart for those suffering than most, put together a volunteer team that had more than 50 people and received compliment after compliment from vendors to those attending the event.

There are just moments in life that leave you in awe. When we allow ourselves the time to reflect and see what we learned, we see coming together is bigger than us. Coming together to help one another and help our communities heal and recover is much larger than any of us.

At Rockin’ for Recovery we saw the food trucks sell out. We saw the children laugh and play in the bounce houses. We saw people playing bags. We met two sisters from Minnesota who drove just to see our headliner, Exile. We saw people tap their feet to the music and clap after hearing testimony from those who have found recovery. We saw smiles. We saw … community. I don’t believe one fight broke out and a presence was guiding us that day. The police showed up. Not to arrest anyone, but they helped with traffic when people were leaving the concert. My mom was there with my four children. My oldest and second-youngest daughter helped out all day (I think they just wanted to drive the golf cart). Joking aside, it was an amazing day with beautiful weather. Later in the evening, my gorgeous fiancée showed up with my fifth child and youngest daughter.

Ryan, one of the volunteers, is someone I have known for quite some time. To be able to volunteer together at the same place meant volumes to me. To see him smile and laugh was a God-given moment to bask in, because I have shared similar pain with him in the past. He may not know it, but being proud of him would be an understatement. Sharon and Jason have become friends that I could only dream of. Tammy has been a momma bear that has helped catapult Amare into our communities as an important voice and stakeholder to help drive community change and social impact like we have never seen. Cora helped me understand nonprofit language and processes. None of this would not have been possible if it wasn’t for my mom and dad.

I love writing. I absolutely adore writing fiction. But the author of this journey I have been blessed to be on never ceases to amaze me. Restoring my soul is not just about me, but it is about the relationships I build that may come and go. It is about learning to be less selfish and more selfless. It is about giving more than taking. It is about showing up and doing our best to lead by example. I am not perfect. I continue to make mistakes, but one thing is for certain: I will always remain teachable and willing to help our communities grow, heal, recover, and, most importantly in my opinion, love. I am excited to see where the author of my life takes me in the next chapter. Until next time, may God bless every one of you.

