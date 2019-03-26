A moment to remember Vietnam veterans

letter to editor stock image

March 29 is officially Vietnam Day. This past Memorial Day, a ceremony was held to rededicate the Vietnam Memorial at Belk Park in Wood River. At 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, there will be a ceremony honoring and reading of the names that are on this memorial; the public is invited to attend.

This memorial was created by families from the entire area who lost loved ones during the Vietnam War. The memorial was held on March 29, 1974, not a time when Vietnam veterans were celebrated. There were close to 40 people in attendance on that day. It was a simple but dignified ceremony and a way for these families who lost so much to support one another and grieve.

Those listed on the memorial are from Madison, Macoupin and Jersey counties. There were originally 29 names listed on the memorial, and the name of the memorial was Vietnam Point. Twenty-nine trees were planted in the shape of a “v” at a cove on Wright Lake at Belk Park. Today, there are 32 names on the Vietnam Boulder; three names of area men were added when it was discovered they were missing.

The plaque reads:

IN DEDICATION TO THESE MEN WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES IN THE PURSUIT OF PEACE DURING THE VIETNAM CONFLICT

MAY THESE ROOTS GROW DEEP

Henry H. Ballew, LCPL USMC

Richard C. Bennett, LCPL USMC

Talmadge W. Carnell, PFC USMC

Gene T. Covey, SP4 USA

Terry L. Dallape, SGT USA

Arron L. Darr, CPL USA

Garry D. Davis, PFC USMC

William Karl Elliott, PFC USA

Howard W. Gipson, SP4 USA

Arthur C. Grange, 2dLt USA

Glenard J. Gregory, SP4 USA

David L. Hampton, PFC USA

William C. Langham, SP4 USA

William Lockhart, USA

Roman G. Mason, SGT USA

Tommy N. Miller, CPL USMC

Joseph J. Molloy, CPL USMC

Charles W. Moody, S/SGT USA

Richard F. Moody, PFC USMC

Larry T. Nelson, PFC USA

Robert A. Nelson, SGT USA

James D. Olsen, CWO USA

William A. Peyton, SP5 USA

James S. Stassi, PFC USMC

George W. Stinson, PFC USA

Christopher A. Totora, LCPL USMC

Arthur L. Tucker, PFC USA

R. David Watts, CPL USA

Gil S. Wilfong, PVT USA

James R. Willeford, SA USN

John B. Woodall, 1st LT USMC

Gary D. Woods, PFC USA

Cheryl Maguire

Wood River Mayor