A moment to remember Vietnam veterans

letter to editor stock image
March 29 is officially Vietnam Day. This past Memorial Day, a ceremony was held to rededicate the Vietnam Memorial at Belk Park in Wood River. At 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, there will be a ceremony honoring and reading of the names that are on this memorial; the public is invited to attend.
This memorial was created by families from the entire area who lost loved ones during the Vietnam War. The memorial was held on March 29, 1974, not a time when Vietnam veterans were celebrated. There were close to 40 people in attendance on that day. It was a simple but dignified ceremony and a way for these families who lost so much to support one another and grieve.
Those listed on the memorial are from Madison, Macoupin and Jersey counties. There were originally 29 names listed on the memorial, and the name of the memorial was Vietnam Point. Twenty-nine trees were planted in the shape of a “v” at a cove on Wright Lake at Belk Park. Today, there are 32 names on the Vietnam Boulder; three names of area men were added when it was discovered they were missing.
The plaque reads:
IN DEDICATION TO THESE MEN WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES IN THE PURSUIT OF PEACE DURING THE VIETNAM CONFLICT
MAY THESE ROOTS GROW DEEP
Henry H. Ballew, LCPL USMC
Richard C. Bennett, LCPL USMC
Talmadge W. Carnell, PFC USMC
Gene T. Covey, SP4 USA
Terry L. Dallape, SGT USA
Arron L. Darr, CPL USA
Garry D. Davis, PFC USMC
William Karl Elliott, PFC USA
Howard W. Gipson, SP4 USA
Arthur C. Grange, 2dLt USA
Glenard J. Gregory, SP4 USA
David L. Hampton, PFC USA
William C. Langham, SP4 USA
William Lockhart, USA
Roman G. Mason, SGT USA
Tommy N. Miller, CPL USMC
Joseph J. Molloy, CPL USMC
Charles W. Moody, S/SGT USA
Richard F. Moody, PFC USMC
Larry T. Nelson, PFC USA
Robert A. Nelson, SGT USA
James D. Olsen, CWO USA
William A. Peyton, SP5 USA
James S. Stassi, PFC USMC
George W. Stinson, PFC USA
Christopher A. Totora, LCPL USMC
Arthur L. Tucker, PFC USA
R. David Watts, CPL USA
Gil S. Wilfong, PVT USA
James R. Willeford, SA USN
John B. Woodall, 1st LT USMC
Gary D. Woods, PFC USA
Cheryl Maguire
Wood River Mayor