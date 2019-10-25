A Netflix Halloween

Movie review

This season, many people will plan to stay away from the theaters and find something creepy to watch at home with the lights out. Our film reviewer took a slight detour this time around and gives you 10 of the best choices for the season available on Netflix.

“Scream” R

Back in 1996, “Scream” reinvented the slasher genre. This movie provides brilliant commentary on the genre while being a legitimate horror film. A perfect balance of comedy and scares works beautifully alongside the self-aware (and fourth wall-breaking) nature of this franchise.

“As Above, So Below” R

One of the best films the found footage genre has to offer. The plot follows an archaeologist and her friends seeking an ancient artifact that is supposedly hidden in the Catacombs of Paris. Unfortunately, they get more than they bargained for as unexplained and unnatural events unfold before them. It was actually filmed in the real Catacombs of Paris and this adds a real sense of creepiness and claustrophobia.

“The Invitation” not rated

Perhaps a thriller is more your flavor. This movie feels like what a modern era Hitchcock might make. Slow-building, persistent tension and a feeling of uneasiness engulf the viewer throughout the film. The plot starts out simple enough, with a man and his girlfriend attending a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife. Little by little, you get the feeling something isn’t right and that something very horrible is going to happen; you just don’t know when or how.

“Coraline” PG

A family friendly movie, “Coraline” is a stop-motion animated film and is perfect for those who want something without all those pesky nightmares. After moving to a new home, a girl discovers a secret door in her room. This door leads to an alternate world very similar to her own, but better in almost every way possible. However, this paradise isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, as unknown horrors await our protagonist.

“Apostle” not rated

A Netflix original film, this is meant for those who are annoyed by jump scares. What will be found here is a disconcerting, tense, violent and unapologetic film. Set during the early 1900s, a man must save his sister who has been kidnapped by a religious cult. He travels undercover to the ominous island where the cult lives. What he encounters is even more demented than he could have possibly imagined.

“The Autopsy of Jane Doe” R

This is great for people who enjoy stories similar to those of Stephen King, as this films feels like something he could have written. A father and son coroner duo investigate the death of an unidentified woman. A fierce and persistent dread mixed with a horrifying mystery result in a very memorable flick.

“1922” TV-MA

This list couldn’t be complete without an actual Stephen King story. Based on the novella of the same name, a farmer conspires with his son to murder his wife because she threatens to change his life for the worse, according to him. This is for those looking for a slow, intense, frightening and very depressing film. “1922” could be described as a true horror film because of the emotions felt throughout this masterpiece.

“47 Meters Down” PG-13

While not as sophisticated as “Jaws,” this film provides plenty of tense moments and popcorn-throwing jump scares. Great for those who want to dip their toe in the horror genre but aren’t quite ready to dive in. Two sisters decide to go cage diving in shark-infested waters, but this goes horribly wrong as the cage falls 47 meters down to the bottom of the ocean. If the sharks weren’t bad enough, the duo doesn’t have enough oxygen to wait for a rescue team and must save themselves.

“Train To Busan” not rated

A fantastic foreign film, this South Korean story is quite the thrill ride. A man and his daughter get stuck on a train as a zombie apocalypse has started. Even worse, some of their fellow passengers don’t have tickets, but they do have zombie bites.

“The Babysitter” TV-MA

Looking for some laughs instead of screams? A good comedy for Halloween, this films relishes in over-the-top gore, silly jokes, and well-timed (and poorly-timed) puns. A boy stays up past his bedtime to investigate the activities of his babysitter. Turns out she is participating in some satanic rituals. And to think, most parents are worried about the babysitter keeping the kids up past their bedtime.

