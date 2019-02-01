A new dining institution

secret diner new logo

My latest trip took me to the southwest corner of Madison County to a pretty cool spot.

Located in an old bank in the downtown area of this community, this bistro has a relaxing and classy ambiance. It’s an old brick and stone building wedged on the corner of a busy downtown intersection. There are large open picture windows for patrons to look out, or passers-by to peer in.

There are lots of square wooden tables and chairs situated throughout the somewhat small restaurant. A long bench sits across the front wall with chairs and tables in front of it, too. The high ceilings make it feel like a more open area.

The bar is wedged in the corner with 12 beers on tap and lots of liquor and craft cocktail options.

I’ll start there. I went with the pecan brown from 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. of Belleville. It pours dark and a little thicker and heavier. Its main ingredient is roasted pecans with a hint of vanilla and caramel in the aromas. It offers a rich taste and sweet finish. If you like brown ales, it’s a decent try.

But the real reason I visited was for the food, so getting my hands on a menu excited me when I saw some creativity from the kitchen.

I started my meal with an appetizer of bacon + eggs. How can you go wrong with a starter like that?

It consisted of deviled eggs topped with peppadew peppers with a piece of maple glazed bacon protruding from the middle. The pepper ring wrapped around the bacon. It made for an interesting-looking and scrumptious start to my experience.

The eggs were stuffed with a bitter mustard filling, but the sweetness and saltiness of the maple bacon melded well with that. The peppers were pretty nonexistent in the taste. I was hoping for a little more sweet and spice from them to complete the rainbow of flavors for my palate, but it was still good.

For the main course I went with the chicken mac and cheese on the entrée portion of the menu.

It was a four-cheese mac and cheese dish, using macaroni shells, topped with breaded chicken chunks. The mac and cheese was so creamy and sweet, while the chicken was fried golden brown and added a salty and hearty twist to the concoction.

It was great comfort food.

My dining companion also ordered the chicken mac and cheese and was very satisfied. It’s a big dish with plenty to fill you up. He also went with a house salad with Italian dressing.

The menu has plenty more to offer, too.

The starter menu has intriguing choices, like the fried chicken wings offered in buffalo, Parmesan garlic, barbecue and teriyaki sauces. There’s also breaded goat cheese served with marinara sauce and pita bread and flash-fried Brussels sprouts with peppers and fried onion straws.

A sandwich and burger menu has goodies like a shrimp po-boy, a pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw on it, and a Memphis burger with pulled pork, cheddar cheese barbecue sauce, coleslaw and a fried onion ring.

Even the soups and salads are intriguing, with a tomato bisque available and salads in the form of sweet shrimp and steak options.

On the entrées menu, there are dishes like pan-seared salmon, shrimp and grits, and seafood tacos. Make sure to ask about the steak of the day.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - four and a half stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this restaurant and bistro that opened in this southwestern Madison County community in 2015? Scroll down to find out!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Lascelles Granite City Bistro, 1324 Niedringhaus Ave. in Granite City

