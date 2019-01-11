A New Year’s challenge

Nadja Kapetanovich

Hi, I’m Nadja Kapetanovich. It’s now 2019 and that made me think about lots of Riverbend attractions for a new year. Here are a few things for you to do. Will you accept my challenge?

January: To kick off the new year, why not visit a little free library near you? Leave some of the books you’ve outgrown, and pick up something to read for yourself.

February: Go on down to Duke’s Bakery and buy a treat for Valentine’s Day! They have all kinds of delicious cookies, doughnuts, and cakes.

March: Go see an amazing show at Alton Little Theater. At 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, you can see “The Return of Broadway & Chocolate.” You will hear some fantastic singers and eat some delectable treats! For tickets, visit altonlittletheater.org.

April: Spring is here, so why not go down to the River Road trail and have a walk or a bike ride. Enjoy the fresh air!

May: Have fun at the Memorial Day parade and collect some yummy candy. Also, you can bring flowers and give them to the Pie Town Flower Guard, who will take them to the Alton Cemetery.

June: Come see the Alton Muny Band concerts at Haskell Park every Sunday at 7 p.m. If you love music, you will enjoy this!

July: Go down on July 4 and see the beautiful fireworks on the riverfront. They also play some music at the amphitheater, and sell delicious food like sno-cones. Don’t forget your bug spray!

August: Visit Hayner Public Library and read a book! Get a library card if you do not have one!

September: Visit the Lovejoy Monument at Alton Cemetery. Try the whispering wall; it is very cool! Nearby, you can see the graves of Lucy Haskell and her family.

October: Come see the spooky Halloween Parade in Downtown Alton! Try not to get scared!

November: View the giant Christmas tree at Lincoln Douglas Square! Get plenty of pictures and post them!

December: Escape the cold by visiting the Alton Room Escape. Have fun trying to get out! Good luck; I didn’t make it!

I hope you try to do all of these things in 2019. Happy New Year! If you read this online, I hope you’ll post more suggestions of events that Riverbend readers shouldn’t miss!

