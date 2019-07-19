A place to be neighborly

secret diner new logo

Located in northwestern Madison County, this neighborhood bar and grill keeps busy.

There are daily drink and food specials, dart leagues, pool leagues and live bands on weekends to make this place an emporium of fun.

It sits off the beaten path, near the country area of this community. Mostly residential around this joint, it is hard to miss. Right along the road, there is a huge gravel parking lot in front of the building. A sign next to the road prominently displays the name with a mug of beer and a cheeseburger on it to let you know what it’s all about.

Inside, you’ll quickly get the comforting neighborhood vibe. There are old checkered tile floors with a couple of high tables and square wooden tables for patrons. A huge horseshoe bar sits on the far wall with a brick front to it. Plenty of chairs surround it for customers. There’s also another short bar that curves around in front of the room with a popcorn machine in the corner. Poker machines line the wall around the entrance.

Toward the back of the bar is a pool table and dartboards. There are lots of beer, baseball and racing memorabilia adorning the brick walls, too. A couple large TVs hang behind the bar, which were airing baseball on our visit. Country music played over the speakers.

There is also an enclosed wooden patio and a smaller outdoor area with tables, if you’d rather be outside.

Several beers on tap are behind the bar, along with plenty of other beer and liquor choices. A Jägermeister tapper is also available for quick made Jäger bombs.

My friend and I were there for lunch on our visit and all about the food, though. Lots of classic bar fare comprises the menu, but it’s done right.

I ordered their Parmesan garlic chicken wings, advertised as “almost famous” on their menu, and an order of cauliflower bites with ranch.

My dining companion selected the special, which was a Philly cheesesteak with French fries.

I started with the cauliflower bites. They were encased in golden-brown breading and large pieces. They were good but pretty standard.

The wings were yummy. They weren’t overly messy or greasy, which you sometimes get with the Parmesan garlic variety of wings. There was plenty of Parmesan taste and light on the garlic, which I like.

A mix of drummies and wings came with the order and were good-sized and very succulent. Parmesan garlic wings appease the sweeter side of your palate rather than the spicy side, and these definitely did that.

My friend was a fan of his Philly, too. It was served on a hoagie with steak, grilled mushrooms instead of peppers, and Swiss cheese.

There are plenty of other options on the menu, too. Try the hot wings on your visit, which are promoted as “famous.” Appetizers include pretzels and cheese, pig wings, egg rolls and fiery chicken strips, chicken gizzards and livers, and the normal fried bar foods like mini tacos, toasted ravioli, green beans, mushrooms and onion rings.

The sandwich portion has burgers, chicken and fish as varieties, along with a grilled cheese option.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - three and a half stars

Service - four stars

Food - four stars

Price - $

Any idea of the name of this neighborhood bar and grill in northwestern Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

ANSWER: Sunset Bar & Grill, 2807 W Delmar Ave. in Godfrey