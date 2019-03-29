A scarecation that pays off ... sort of

Mary at the Movies

A family vacation gone wrong leads to a good time for scares — nothing more and nothing less.

“Us” is the second film by director and writer Jordan Peele. While an enjoyable film, “Us” does not achieve the brilliance his first film, “Get Out,” achieved.

The film follows a family, Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong’o), her husband (Winston Duke), son (Evan Alex) and daughter (Shahadi Wright Joseph), that travels to their beach house in Santa Cruz.

Everything seems fine until an ominous feeling overtakes Adelaide, causing her to want to leave, but her husband wants to stay. Her instincts eventually prove correct as a mysterious family shows up and breaks into their beach house, looking identical to the Wilsons, except they are monstrous in appearance and personality. These doppelgängers begin to hunt the Wilsons relentlessly, and they must fight and flee to survive.

The film does a good job of delivering thrills and chills while alleviating those tense scenes with some genuinely comedic moments; Peele is an absolute master at this. The actors do a good job portraying the Wilson family and their counterparts. You will often forget they are played by the same actors.

However, there are issues that prevent this film from achieving greatness.

The protagonists are too smart for their own good. Many times, the characters come off as indestructible — characters doing illogical things in horror films is a cliché, but this film dips too much into the other side of the spectrum.

There is one particularly intriguing twist that is introduced near the end of the film. Sadly, this is overshadowed and forgotten because of the incoherent ending, and “Us” really struggles to deliver a clear and defined statement, in contrast to the powerful message in “Get Out.”

Horror films certainly don’t have to have a “message,” but this film attempts to deliver one anyway. Unfortunately, it ends up muddied and meandering in the minds of viewers. It simply tries to be too many things at once and doesn’t land on its feet.

While “Us” is a good film, it would be more appropriate as a rental for the average viewer. For horror and thriller fanatics, there is enough to warrant the price of admission.

“Us” is playing at AMC Edwardsville 12, AMC Classic Eastgate 6, and Granite City Cinema.

R, 3 stars

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter