A smoothie transition

Nadja Kapetanovich

Many kids and teens do not eat enough fruits and vegetables, and I knew I was in this group before very recently. There are a lot of ways to eat your fruits and vegetables! The way I like to eat my fruits is through smoothies. I love smoothies, and I have a lot of recipes I like to make. Here are three of my favorite smoothie recipes you can make at home.

Mango raspberry is a great recipe I love to make! I like to put an avocado and some honey in it. The avocado makes it smooth, almost like soft-serve ice cream, and the honey makes it a little bit sweeter. I also put organic nonfat milk in all my smoothies.

Strawberry banana — this is my all-time favorite! I don’t put any other things in this smoothie except for milk. This is a common recipe which is delicious.

The classic berry mix is another one of my favorites. I love to put strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries in it, along with a little honey and milk.

I just recently tried out Smoothie King, which has a location in Alton by Applebee’s. My order there was Angel Food, which is strawberry, banana, and milk. The server also told me some of their most popular orders. One of them was Banana Boat, and one was Berry Punch. I would love to try these as well.

I also researched why children need to eat fruits and vegetables. I found this on healthykids.net: “Eating fruit and vegetables every day helps children and teenagers grow and develop, boosts their vitality and can reduce the risk of many chronic diseases — such as heart disease, high blood pressure, some forms of cancer and being overweight or obese.”

There are plenty of ways to eat your fruits and vegetables! Try out some smoothies and find out which recipes are your favorites.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter