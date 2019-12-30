A tale of two presidents

letter to editor stock image

This decade America has had two presidents ... President Obama and President Trump. Their ideas of how America should be governed could not have been more different.

Obama wanted the federal government to directly improve the economic circumstances of the “have-nots” by providing subsidized health care access and redistributing wealth through entitlement programs and imposing “social justice” by federal regulation. Obama’s crowning achievement (if you want to call it that) was the Affordable Care Act, passed without any Republican votes. America was lied to by Obama by his stating that you could keep your doctor, your insurance, and the average American family would save yearly around $2,400: all untrue! Top that off with the fact if you didn’t take the insurance, you would be subject to a fine. Compare that to what all the progressive, socialist Democrats when asked in their first Democratic debate ... should all illegal immigrants get free health care, all raised their hands. Citizen, you’re fined; illegal, you get it free!

Trump’s ideas were improving the economy, stopping illegal immigration, defeating Islamic terrorism and preventing foreign nations from exploiting America financially. The economy is booming, the Dow has increased over 10,000 points, the S&P just set a new all-time high, 401Ks have gone up, and consumer confidence is at an all-time high. It’s the lowest unemployment rate in the last 50 years, and unemployment is the lowest in more than 20 years for Hispanics and blacks. Wages have gone up; in December the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta said wages for the lowest 25 percent of working Americans had increased 4 1/2 percent — all this since his election.

President Trump has delivered greatly by slowing illegals from crossing the southern border. Mexico now has thousands of its troops stationed on both its southern and northern borders to stop the illegals from coming through theirs. When Trump took office, there were beheadings almost every week. Now there aren’t, and their top leaders have been killed. President Trump has removed us from TPP and NAFTA, signed new trade agreements with Canada and Mexico, and is getting ready to sign stage 1 of a new trade agreement with China.

In December 2017, Trump signed the tax cut and jobs act, which lowered the tax burden from 35 to 21 percent and made American corporations more competitive on the world stage, contributing greatly to the aforementioned economic boom. He opened up the Alaska Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling and removed the individual mandate from the Affordable Care Act that forced Americans to buy into the AFC. Not one Democrat in the House or Senate voted for it! Humbug, said the New York Times, Washington Post, L.A. Times, USA Today, NBC, CNN and the rest of the anti-Trump media. In addition, Warren Buffett and Bill Gates also opposed it, along with billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who called the bill “an economically indefensible blunder.” All these detractors were proven wrong.

While President Trump will run on these accomplishments, the progressive, socialist Democratic nominee will run on climate change, open borders, and if Vice President Biden is their nominee, he wants to do away with thousands of blue-collar jobs to save the environment. That should bring in a lot of blue collar labor votes ... and health care for everybody with out any way to pay for it!

Garland Horn

Granite City