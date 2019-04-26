A taste of the heartland: Bar and grill offers laid-back experience

secret diner new logo

Look for this classic bar and grill in this north-central Madison County community for a laid-back, fun experience.

The old brick building sits off the main drag through town, right along historic Route 66. Don’t blink because you can miss it. A gravel parking lot surrounds the old bar, offering plenty of parking.

Though it’s had several names, the building has been serving travelers through the area since the late 1930s. The current name of the establishment hangs on the front of the building near the front door.

Once inside, you realize it’s a little bigger than it looks from outside. It’s got an old school feel with a black and white checkered floor and wood-top bar in the middle of the room. Stools encompass the bar, which has a metal base.

Lots of booths hug the outer wall, while several tall round tables fill the space between the bar and booths. The restaurant then stretches to the back of the building, past the restrooms and into a separate dining room with more booths and tables.

Tons of Route 66 memorabilia adorns the walls and behind the bar. Shirts are even available for the purchase with the classic Route 66 logo.

This place really has a neighborhood feel to it, with plenty of locals socializing around the bar. It really tries to promote the heartland of America.

I visited late afternoon on a weekday with a friend and it wasn’t too busy, but started filling up by the time we were done. Daily specials help make up the menu and add a little pizzazz.

My dining partner ordered the special on our visit, which included a country-fried steak, green beans and mashed potatoes for less than $8. He raved about the taste of everything, saying it was a great comfort meal.

I ordered the ribeye steak sandwich with cheese, which came with a side of chips. I tacked on a pound of naked hot wings for good measure.

My wings arrived first. What I liked is they weren’t swimming in sauce, which was nice because I had to get back to work after eating. They had a nice zing, weren’t overly hot, but were large and extremely tender.

As for my sandwich, the steak was tender as heck, but not as thick as I’d expected. It was pretty thin.

Our server suggested adding cheese, which was a slice of provolone, really adding to the flavor. I poured on some Country Bob’s steak sauce to gussy it up, too, to make the taste pop. The sandwich was served on a soft hoagie bun.

The menu was huge, with classic bar appetizers including lots of fried items, like green beans, cauliflower, mushrooms and toasted ravioli, among others.

The dynamite sticks sound good, with cream cheese, spinach and Mexican corn deep-fried in a twist tortilla and served with a salsa ranch dip.

Plenty of sandwiches and monster wraps filled the menu, too, along with their signature fried chicken and seafood options. They also offer an affordable steak night on their daily specials.

If you’re looking for adult beverages, they have plenty of those, including several beers on tap and craft options.

Any idea of the name of this bar and restaurant in north-central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

Weezy’s Route 66 Bar & Grill, 108 S Old US Route 66 in Hamel

