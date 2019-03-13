A unifying moment

This country is divided.

And yes ... this community is often divided, as well. One only has to post something even remotely political on Facebook and watch the local comments begin to fly. Listen to the conversations held in salons, in bars, on the golf course ... stories of families dividing into two camps on holidays, or maybe unfriending each other and screening phone calls.

More so than perhaps any time in recent history, being an American means very different things to different people. Being patriotic is too often used as a weapon rather than a way of life.

And yet, there are still events that cut through words like “snowflake” or “Trumpster.” Events that remind us what matters most.

Back in 2011, I had the privilege of writing a series of articles on Lance Cpl. Kenneth Corzine, a local 23-year-old who was killed in action in Afghanistan. The Riverbend community came together in a way I had never seen, and when the Westboro Baptist Church announced it would be here to protest Kenny’s funeral, the area rallied around itself, and Kenny’s family, even more. I had a front row seat, witnessing all ages, all races, all creeds come together as one, lining the streets with American flags and tears of love.

I was around again in 2016 when Godfrey native and St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder, 33, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Once again, the world around me rallied together, supporting Snyder’s family and renewing its reverence and respect for the people who put their lives on the line every day.

But surely that is a thing of the past, right? Decency and respect seem to no longer be required, according to the rule book of 2019. Surely an entire community won’t ever see eye to eye again.

But it has. With the death of Godfrey Fire Captain Jake Ringering, we have once more been reminded that some things are more urgent, more important than political and social ideologies. For the moment, anyway.

Jake’s visitation on March 11 was attended by hundreds. Black, white, Democrat, Republican, young, old, straight, gay, veteran, environmentalist ... all were there with one common goal — to thank Jake, and through him, an entire generation of first responders, for the service.

And following his funeral the next day, just after lunch, time stood still. Everything stopped. And an entire community, some who may have fought bitterly the week before, stood shoulder to shoulder, lining the streets to say a final farewell. Some crying, some praying, some holding flags and signs of support, as the funeral procession rolled by.

The fire trucks seemed endless. East Alton. Creve Coeur. Crystal City. East St. Louis. Carlinville. All filled with different people, different walks of life. And yet, all unified.

It is an overwhelming experience, if you choose to really let it in.

Afterward, people went back to their jobs, their everyday chores, their arguments. But for a day or two, people stood side by side and remembered what is really important.

