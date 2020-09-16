Access Social Security from just about anywhere

Buchheit

You can access our programs and services from just about anywhere with your personal and secure my Social Security account. It’s easy to sign up for one, and it will give you access to important information you can’t find anywhere else. With your personal my Social Security account, you can:

Use our Retirement Calculator to compare future benefit estimates for different dates or ages to begin receiving benefits.

Check the status of your application or appeal for benefits.

Review your work history.

Request a replacement Social Security card (in most states).

If you already receive benefits, you can also:

Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter.

Set up or change your direct deposit.

Change your address.

Request a replacement Medicare card.

Get a Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099).

You can even use your personal my Social Security account to opt out of receiving certain notices by mail, such as the annual cost-of-living adjustments and the income-related monthly adjustment amount notice. These notices are now available in your Message Center when you sign in to your account.

Please let your friends and family know that they can create their own my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

New Benefit Verification letters

We are excited to announce the release of a new, standardized Benefit Verification letter.

People receiving Social Security or Supplemental Security Income benefits can obtain their letter by using their personal my Social Security account. You can use the letter as proof of income for loans, housing assistance, mortgage, and other verification purposes.

Please create your personal my Social Security account to access your new Benefit Verification letter online in a safe, quick, and convenient way without needing to contact us. People not receiving benefits can use their account to get proof that they do not receive benefits, or proof that benefits are pending, in the same standardized letter. Individual representative payees can also use the new my Social Security Representative Payee Portal to access the new Benefit Verification letter online for themselves or their beneficiaries.

You can access your Benefit Verification letters at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. If you don’t want to use your personal my Social Security account, you can call our National 800 Number to speak with a representative or to use the Interactive Voice Response system. You can also contact your local office.

Social Security can help with your plan for achieving self-support

If you rely on Supplemental Security Income payments or Social Security Disability benefits and want to start working or return to work, we can help. A Plan for Achieving Self-Support is a rule under SSI to help people with disabilities return to work. If you receive SSI or could qualify for SSI after setting aside income or resources so you can pursue — or achieve — a work goal, you could benefit from a PASS.

How does a PASS help someone return to work?

We base SSI eligibility and payment amounts on income and resources (things of value that the individual owns).

PASS lets a disabled individual set aside money and things he or she owns to pay for items or services needed to achieve a specific work goal.

The objective of the PASS is to help disabled individuals find employment that reduces or eliminates SSI or SSDI benefits.

You can read all about the PASS program at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-11017.pdf.

The plan must be in writing, and Social Security must approve it beforehand. To start, contact your local Social Security office for an application (Form SSA-545-BK) or you can access the form at www.ssa.gov/forms/ssa-545.html.

There are many people who can help you write a PASS, including a Ticket to Work service provider, a vocational counselor, or a relative. Social Security’s Ticket to Work (Ticket) program supports career development for SSDI beneficiaries and SSI recipients who want to work and progress toward financial independence. The Ticket program is free and voluntary. Please call the Ticket to Work Help Line at 1-866-968-7842 or 1-866-833-2967 (TTY) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, to learn more about the Ticket program.

Your job isn’t just a source of income — it can be a vehicle to independence or a beginning to fulfilling your dreams. Let Social Security’s PASS help you achieve your goals.

Understanding Social Security survivors benefits

We are here for surviving family members when a worker dies. In the event of your death, certain members of your family may be eligible for survivors benefits. These include widows and widowers, divorced widows and widowers, children, and dependent parents.

The amount of benefits your survivors receive depends on your lifetime earnings. The higher your earnings, the higher their benefits. That’s why it’s important to make sure your earnings history is correct in our records. You can do this by creating a personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. A my Social Security account is secure and gives you immediate access to your earnings records, Social Security benefit estimates, and a printable Social Security Statement to see an estimate of survivors benefits we could pay your family.

You may also want to visit our Benefits Planner for Survivors to help you better understand your and your family’s Social Security protections as you plan for your financial future at www.ssa.gov/planners/survivors.

Please visit www.ssa.gov or read our publication Survivors Benefits at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10084.pdf for more information. You can also help us spread the word by sharing this information with your family and friends.

Social Security program experts can answer your important questions

There are many online resources about Social Security, so it is important that you come to us as the first place for answers. You can find many of the answers about our programs and services on our Frequently Asked Questions page at faq.ssa.gov. We feature our most-asked questions at the top of the page to help you find answers to the most common questions quickly, like:

Are Social Security services affected by coronavirus (COVID-19)?

What should I do if I receive a call from someone claiming to be a Social Security employee?

How do I change or correct my name on my Social Security number card?

How do I apply for a new or replacement Social Security number card?

How can I get a Social Security Statement that shows a record of my earnings and an estimate of my future benefits?

You can also browse by topics like:

Disability.

Social Security Payments.

Retirement.

Medicare.

You can visit our publications library at www.ssa.gov/pubs for detailed information on nearly all of our topics. We make each publication available in text, audio, and downloadable formats.

Questions

General

Question: How can I protect myself against identity theft?

Answer: First, don’t carry your Social Security card with you. Keep it secure at home with your other important papers. Second, don’t readily give out your Social Security number. While many banks, schools, doctors, landlords, and others will request your number, it is your decision whether to provide it. Ask if there is some other way to identify you in their records.

If you are the victim of identity theft, you should report it right away. To report identity theft, fraud, or misuse of your Social Security number, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) (the nation’s consumer protection agency) recommends you:

Place a fraud alert on your credit file by contacting one of the following companies (The company you contact is required to contact the other two, which will then place alerts on your reports.):

Equifax, 1-800-525-6285;

Trans Union, 1-800-680-7289; or

Experian, 1-888-397-3742.

Review your credit report for inquiries from companies you have not contacted, accounts you did not open, and debts on your accounts you cannot explain;

Close any accounts you know, or believe, have been tampered with or opened fraudulently;

File a report with your local police or the police in the community where the identity theft took place; and

File a complaint with the FTC at 1-877-438-4338 (TTY 1-866-653-4261).

Question: Why is it so important that my baby have a Social Security number?

Answer: Your child may need a Social Security number if you are planning to open a bank account, buy savings bonds, obtain medical coverage, or apply for government services for the child. Your child will also need a Social Security number if you are going to declare him or her on your taxes. Getting a Social Security number for your newborn is voluntary, but it is a good idea to apply when your child is born. You can apply for a Social Security number for your baby when you apply for your baby’s birth certificate. The state agency that issues birth certificates will give us your child’s information and we will mail you a Social Security card with the child’s Social Security number. Visit www.socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber for more information.

Retirement

Question: I am nearing my full retirement age, but I plan to keep working after I apply for Social Security benefits. Will my benefits be reduced because of my income?

Answer: No. If you start receiving benefits after you’ve reached your full retirement age, you can work while you receive Social Security and your current benefit will not be reduced because of the earned income. If you keep working, it could mean a higher benefit for you in the future. Higher benefits can be important to you later in life and increase the future benefit amounts your survivors could receive. If you begin receiving benefits before your full retirement age, your earnings could reduce your monthly benefit amount. After you reach full retirement age, we recalculate your benefit amount to leave out the months when we reduced or withheld benefits due to your excess earnings. Learn more about Social Security reading our publication, How Work Affects Your Benefits, at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/10069.html.

Question: I'm retired and the only income I have is a monthly withdrawal from an Individual Retirement Account (IRA). Are the IRA withdrawals considered "earnings?" Could they reduce my monthly Social Security benefits?

Answer: No. We count only the wages you earn from a job or your net profit if you're self-employed. Non-work income such as pensions, annuities, investment income, interest, capital gains, and other government benefits are not counted and will not affect your Social Security benefits. For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov or call us toll-free at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

Disability

I get Social Security because of a disability. How often will my case be reviewed to determine if I’m still eligible?

Answer: How often we review your medical condition depends on how severe it is and the likelihood it will improve. Your award notice tells you when you can expect your first review using the following terminology:

Medical improvement expected — If your condition is expected to improve within a specific time, your first review will be six to 18 months after you started getting disability benefits.

Medical improvement possible — If improvement in your medical condition is possible, your case will be reviewed about every three years.

Medical improvement not expected — If your medical condition is unlikely to improve, your case will be reviewed about once every five to seven years.

For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov.

Question: Will my Social Security disability benefit increase if my condition gets worse or I develop additional health problems?

Answer: No. We do not base your Social Security benefit amount on the severity of your disability. The amount you are paid is based on your average lifetime earnings before your disability began. If you go back to work after getting disability benefits, you may be able to get a higher benefit based on those earnings. In addition, we have incentives that allow you to work temporarily without losing your disability benefits. For more information about disability benefits, read our publications Disability Benefits and Working While Disabled — How We Can Help. Both are available online at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.

Supplemental Security Income

Question: How do I report a change of address if I’m getting Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?

Answer: A person receiving SSI must report any change of address by calling our toll-free number, 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), or their local office (www.ssa.gov/locator), within 10 days after the month the change occurs. You cannot complete a change of address online. You should report your new address to Social Security so you can continue to get mail from Social Security when necessary, even if you get your benefits electronically by direct deposit or Direct Express. Learn more about SSI at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi.

Question: What is the definition of disability for children filing for Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?

Answer: Social Security has a strict definition of disability for children under the SSI program. A child who is under age 18 is considered disabled if he or she:

Has a physical or mental condition (or a combination of conditions) resulting in “marked and severe functional limitations.” (“Marked and severe functional limitations” means that the condition very seriously limits the child’s activities); and

The condition has lasted, or is expected to last, at least one year or is expected to result in death.

To decide whether a child is disabled for SSI purposes, we look at medical and other information (such as information from schools, parents, and caregivers) about the child’s condition(s), and we consider how the condition affects his or her daily activities. We consider questions such as:

What activities is the child not able to do or is limited in doing?

What kind of and how much extra help does the child need to perform age-appropriate activities—for example, special classes at school, medical equipment?

Do the effects of treatment interfere with the child’s day-to-day activities?

Read Benefits For Children With Disabilities, at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs, for additional information on how we decide if a child under age 18 is disabled.

Medicare

Question: I need to make changes to my Medicare prescription drug coverage. When can I do that?

Answer: Open season for Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. The Medicare Part D prescription drug program is available to all Medicare beneficiaries. Joining a Medicare prescription drug plan is voluntary and participants pay an additional monthly premium. If you are considering changing your plan, you might want to revisit the Application for Extra Help with Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Costs. If you have limited resources and income, you may also be eligible for Extra Help to pay monthly premiums, annual deductibles, and prescription co-payments. Extra Help is estimated to be worth about $5,000 per year. To find out more, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/prescriptionhelp. For more information about the Medicare prescription drug program itself, visit www.medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227; TTY 1-877-486-2048).

Question: How do I get a copy of the form, Application for Help with Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Costs?

Answer: If you wish to apply for Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug plan costs, we recommend you use our online application at www.socialsecurity.gov/i1020/. You can find instruction sheets in 15 languages to help you understand the English application at www.socialsecurity.gov/prescriptionhelp. If you prefer not to fill out this application online, you can call our toll-free number, 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), to ask for a paper application. Also, you can make an appointment at your local Social Security office to apply for Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug plan costs. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Betsy Buchheit is Social Security district manager in Alton.