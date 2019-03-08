Acting can't help this horror

Mary at the Movies

If you like a good horror movie that scares the puddin’ out of you, do not go see “Greta,” a film so lame it cannot be called a horror movie.

In New York City, Frances (Chloe Grace Moretz) finds a purse on the subway. Against her roommate Erica’s (Maika Monroe) advice, she returns the purse to its owner, Greta, (Academy Award nominee Isabelle Huppert). Immediately, they bond because Frances was grieving from the death of her mother a year ago and Greta missed her daughter.

All goes well until Frances opens a cabinet and finds lots of purses exactly like the one she found on the subway. Each purse has a girl’s name on it. She leaves immediately, kicking off a cat-and-mouse stalking game.

The actresses try to save “Greta” but no matter how great the performances, acting cannot save a bad screenplay.

This debacle was directed by Academy Award winner Neil Jordan, known for the “The Crying Game.” Ray Wright and Jordon wrote the screenplay based on the story by Wright.

The screenplay has more holes in it than a piece of Swiss cheese. Erica goes with Frances to fill out a restraining order but when she discovers Frances is missing, she doesn’t know where Greta lives. When Erica rides the subway looking for Greta, she wears a wig. A wig would not be enough of a disguise; I think Greta would recognize Erica.

Most of this film makes no sense, and Greta is faster than a speeding bullet. She moves from place to place faster than is humanly possible for anyone, especially a woman her age.

Not usually liking horror, I checked with a half dozen people who were leaving the film and they all used terms like “horrible,” “ the worst movie,” and “terrible” to describe this film. Do not waste your time or money going to see “Greta” if you want a good horror show.

“Greta” is playing at AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12.

I won’t even give this one star.

R rated, zero stars

