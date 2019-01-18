All the right notes

secret diner new logo

This place is one of the new kids on the block in this central Madison County community, and it doesn’t disappoint.

It’s actually the third location for this place, but the first in Illinois. The two Missouri locations are a winery and restaurant and a tap and bistro. This Illinois locale takes a combination of the two and creates a fine dining experience with a relaxed atmosphere and fun menu.

It’s hard to miss the large brick building that sits in the middle of a complex of businesses right along a busy road through town. The parking lot wraps around the building, so there’s plenty of space for patrons.

Once inside, you’ll find a fancy ambiance. There’s a large dining area to the left. A short wall works as a partition between more seating near the long bar on the right wall. A bench lines the short wall with high tables leading to more high tables and a tall banquet table.

The light wood floors offer a warm touch, as does the fireplace on the front wall near the kitchen.

There are also large TVs hanging all over in both dining areas, mainly airing sporting events.

This joint also offers a large craft beer menu, which I applaud.

I’ll start there. I visited with a group on a Saturday night and sat on the bar side. It was busy, but there wasn’t much of a wait for seating or service. Our waiter was knowledgeable about the food and beer menus and a huge help in our decisions.

I started my night with a Goose Island Old Man Grumpy Pale Ale. It was light and refreshing up front, with a tropical taste, and a little bitter on the back end. It reminded me of a tropical IPA — very refreshing.

The other beer I tried was the Heavy Riff Love Gun Cream Ale. If you like a sweet blast of flavor to your beer, this is a good try. It had a very strong vanilla aroma to it and super sweet finish: again, very refreshing.

As for the food, I was stoked when I saw the large menu. There was plenty to choose from.

I ordered the blackened fish tacos with a side of green apple coleslaw. It doesn’t say on the menu, but the fish used is catfish.

I’ve become a huge fan of blackening food, so I was excited when it arrived. There were three street-sized tacos served on flour tortillas with tomatillo salsa, avocado-cilantro cream and shaved cabbage.

The fish was extremely tender and chock full of that awesome Cajun flavor. There was a little kick to it, but not overwhelming. The crunch from the cabbage was a nice touch, but the finish from the creaminess of the dollop of avocado-cilantro cream was the real winner.

There was a little spiciness and sweetness to it, which I applaud.

As for the slaw, it was also sweet from the apples, with a rich finish.

Other items ordered from my group included a goat cheese and hummus board, bison meatloaf, and the curd burglar burger.

The curd burglar was a monster, with an Angus beef patty topped with Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, tomato, lettuce, mayo and, most importantly, fried cheese curds. It came with a side of crinkle-cut French fries.

I got to pilfer a couple bites of the bison meatloaf, and it was awesome. It included bacon and rosemary jus. The sides were garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans.

The menu also included shrimp étouffée, a brown sugar pork loin chop and salmon Oscar for entrées, and stuff like pizza, burgers, sandwiches — including a seafood roll — salads and apps like duck tacos, pistachio herbed goat cheese and brisket mac and cheese.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - four and a half stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this newer upscale dining restaurant in central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: EdgeWild, 1071 S. State 157 in Edwardsville