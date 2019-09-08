Alton architectural standout Clark Bridge turns 25 this year

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo The Clark Bridge in Alton

Its striking appearance sets it apart, and its economic impact is extreme. For tens of thousands of people, it is a part of daily life.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the new Clark Bridge, which has been an anchor of the Riverbend since its opening in 1994. Today, the bridge is one of the region’s most recognizable symbols.

With two wide lanes in either direction, the bridge is easy to drive and compares very well to its treacherous predecessor, the old Clark Bridge, which opened on July 16, 1928, and served the area for 65 years — for better or worse.

The previous bridge was one of two new spans in the Alton-Bellefontaine region that year, as its sister span, the Lewis Bridge, opened across the nearby Missouri River that Aug. 1. The Clark, though, was better known, mainly for the wrong reasons.

The seven-span truss bridge, which took a year to complete, cost $1.8 million and was originally a toll bridge. The bridge, which was closed for major renovations in 1959 and 1975, stretched 3,553 feet, but its deck width was a mere 20 feet. To compound matters, the narrow two-lane span was dominated by a harrowing curve on the Alton side.

The combination made for nerve-wracking crossings, particularly when a tractor-trailer was approaching in the opposite lane or during inclement weather. Drivers were naturally required to slow down on the span, which created a bottleneck.

Clearly, an upgrade was needed. In June 1990, work began on a new bridge at a point where the Mississippi River averages 40 feet deep. Its construction captured the imagination of the region. The process took nearly four years and required 8,100 tons of structural steel, 44,100 cubic yards of concrete, and more than 160 miles of cable.

The structure is a cable-stayed bridge, one of the longest of its kind in North America. A newer form of bridge construction, another area example is the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, the most recent of the eight motor spans across the Mississippi in the St. Louis metro area, which opened in 2014.

Construction on the new Clark Bridge was delayed by the catastrophic Flood of 1993, but work was done for the grand opening on Jan. 5, 1994. The new structure measures 4,620 feet with a deck width of 80 feet, allowing for four wide lanes to handle the estimated 26,800 vehicles that use the Clark Bridge every day.

With the opening, the old Clark Bridge was scheduled for demolition. That summer and fall, much of the bridge was taken out in a series of implosions, including one on Sept. 14, 1994, that wiped out the main span. Demolition was estimated to cost $1.2 million — approaching the cost of the original construction. By comparison, the price tag of the new bridge was $118 million.

In the quarter-century of existence, the new Clark Bridge has become one of the most photographed subjects of the area, frequently used as a backdrop by St. Louis television stations. The Clark is easily the most picturesque of the Mississippi River bridges in the area, as only the Musial, Eads, and Jefferson Barracks bridges offer scant competition.

The bridge is also a favorite spot for eagle watchers, as many bald eagles congregate on either side of the structure during the winter months.

In 1997, an episode of the PBS series “Nova” documented the construction of the new Clark Bridge, including interviews with some of the many workers who were on the construction project. Television and stage star Hal Holbrook narrated the program.

Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville. He can be reached at (217) 710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.

