Alton National Cemetery is serene resting place for veterans

× Expand photo by Frank Prager The Wreaths Across America ceremony will place 560 wreaths on veterans’ graves at Alton National Cemetery.

Veterans Day is a time of remembrance and reflection not only for surviving veterans who served our nation, but those who were lost. Many are buried here in Alton.

The Alton National Cemetery, off Pearl Street in the northeast corner of Alton City Cemetery, is the final resting place of some 540 veterans in a serene half-acre plot. The graves represent participants of every major American war, from the Civil War to Vietnam.

“I have three buddies who died in Vietnam who are in that cemetery,” said Don Huber of Alton, who has extensively researched local history. “I’ve been to several funerals there, and they are so impressive and respectful. It’s a really moving experience.”

The smallest of the state’s 10 national cemeteries, the site was originally a burial lot for soldiers in the Alton City Cemetery. Most of the Union dead were guards at the Alton Confederate prison, while others perished at the Alton hospital or on steamboats traveling on the Mississippi.

By 1866, some 163 soldiers were buried in the plot, with 12 unknowns. The federal government paid the cemetery administration the sum of $30 per year to care for the grounds.

After the war, the government wanted to exhume the graves and move them to national burial sites elsewhere, which caused an outcry among Alton residents. Finally, the government relented, and the soldiers were left in place.

Still, the government did not formally own the property for decades. In 1938, the Alton Cemetery Association offered to donate the land to the government in return for the construction of a rostrum to be used for Memorial Day exercises and other events.

The government accepted the proposal, and the land was officially transferred in 1940. The rostrum was built as a Works Progress Administration project and dedicated on Veterans Day 1941.

The majestic rostrum, as well as the handsome entrance off Pearl Street, have become hallmarks of the cemetery. Wrought-iron gates and fencing surround a set of brick stairs that lead to the plaza at the base of the rostrum, while two additional flights of brick steps wind to the upper speaking platform.

Attractive wrought-iron rails and sculpted concrete blocks set off the platform, which dominates the front of the cemetery.

Some 49 soldiers were reinterred in the national cemetery from other parts of the city cemetery during 1941 and 1942.

The current national cemetery features three burial sections on sloping ground, separated by terraces with a concrete walkway running along the north side of the burial sites. Fully grown trees enhance the visual appeal of the site, which is striking in its silence.

Approximately 263 of the graves are Civil War soldiers, while there are at least 10 unknown graves. More than two dozen girls and women lie there, along with a few black Civil War troops.

“I think that is interesting in itself,” Huber said. “The Alton City Cemetery was integrated from the start, which was unusual for its time. I think it’s really something to have some of the black Civil War soldiers in the national cemetery, too.”

Huber said about seven burial sites have been reserved for soldiers killed in action. Otherwise, new burials are highly restricted in the cemetery because of space.

In August 2018, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced burials would be limited to “second interments” of the second decedent, whether they are a veteran, spouse, or minor child.

Previously, the VA had restricted new burials at the cemetery to cremated remains. The site is administered by Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

The Alton National Cemetery is open to visitors from dawn to dusk. Annual events include the Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony, as well as the Wreaths Across America exercise each December.

Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville. He can be reached at (217) 710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter