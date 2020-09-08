America must re-engage with arms control

letter to editor stock image

Controversy over our criminal justice system and an upcoming presidential election have grabbed headlines as of late.

The growing geopolitical turmoil, caught up with the issue of nuclear arms, receives much less coverage but is also important. Seventy-five years after the bombing at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, we still live under the fear of nuclear war. Tensions among nuclear powers are rising and each power is working on costly upgrades to current arsenals. Leaders in Washington, D.C., and Moscow cling to the old Cold War doctrine of the option of using nuclear weapons first.

President Donald Trump came to office without a plan to reduce the nuclear danger. In addition, he has exited arms control deals that helped control the nuclear arsenals of Iran and Russia. Trump has voiced support for a deal between the United States, Russia, and China. However, China has been unwilling to come to the table. The president has not given full support to extending the New Start Treaty with Russia.

Regardless of who wins the 2020 presidential election, our country must reengage in the idea of security through arms control. Arms Control Association President Daryl Kimball advocated for a plan to secure our country and the other nation-states of the world. The plan included an embracing of the idea advocated by President Ronald Reagan that a “nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought,” extending the New Start Treaty and pushing for deeper cuts in nuclear weapons, engaging with other nuclear-armed states on a framework for further progress on nuclear arms control, halting the development of new types of nuclear warheads and destabilizing missile systems, declaring that our country will not be the first to use nuclear weapons and a phase out of Cold War-era launch on policies in order to reduce the risk of miscalculation, pursue entry to the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, waive sanctions imposed on Iran in return for a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, reduce the $1.5 trillion upgrade to our nuclear arsenal, and use the savings for an investment in domestic needs.

One of the domestic items mentioned for reinvestment by the ACA is the long-term cleanup of nuclear weapons testing sites and expanding the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. We could also direct funds to reforestation and low and no-carbon energy to fight climate change, public health needs to fight the current and future pandemics, health insurance to insure vulnerable populations in pandemic and non-pandemic times, research and development, diplomacy, and education. For the sake of our country, and the other nation-states and city-states of the world, let us hope world leaders see the future as one of arms control and not arms races.

Jason Sibert

executive director, Peace Economy Project